Bigg Boss 13: Gandi Baat actress Anveshi Jain's best style moments

One of the most popular reality shows in India, Bigg Boss has an unmatched following base among its fans. Hosted by the megastar Salman Khan himself, the show has made many ex-inmates of the Bigg Boss house, household names in India. The 13th season of the show is about to premiere tonight and we couldn't be more excited!
One of the confirmed contestants of the show is Anveshi Jain, well known for her stint in the very popular television series 'Gandi Baat 2'. One of the most googled celebrities of 2019, Anveshi is a social media star, motivation speaker, dating coach, and an event hostess. She has a massive following of over 1.1 million on Instagram keeps blessing her followers with fashionable photos.
Here are the best fashion moments from her Instagram. Have a look!
1. That hourglass 'bod' made us lose track of time!
Regret Nothing ♥️ What’s one mistake ,you don’t regret anymore !! Will repost the best one with tag . I am curious !! My Biggest Regret was Engineering - one decision that i regretted for long because i didn’t Opt for jobs so it felt like wasted time , but now that i know how education makes you smarter and secure for life . I do not regret it ! Education is priority ! Should always be because Dreams can wait .
2. White on white has never looked so wonderful!
I am here in Coimbatore to cover the @volkswagen india motorsport action with @goquestdigital . It’s been good 2 days of constant adrenaline ,learning and seeing live scenarios of cut throat competition and above all realising the value of microseconds of time as it sets the difference between the winner n loser ! Make up and hair by -@priyanka.p.sethia #goquest #volkswagen #volkswagenmotorsport #volkswagenmotorsports #anveshijain #racing #love
3. Blues are the best!
4. Beauty in beige!
5. Basics that are not so basic!
6. Is there any such thing as too hot?
7. Do we need to say something?
8. Athleisure has never looked so good!
I loved you at your darkest ... #anveshijain #anveshi #love #bodypositive #strengthtraining #workout #workoutroutine #game #90daystransformation #bodybuilding #bodyfitness #fitnessmotivation #motivation #selflove #driven #blogger #bnw #blackandwhite #instagram #goals #lovequotes #instapic #picoftheday #ootd
9. The classic LBD gone wild
We are totally looking forward to watching her on Bigg Boss! Are you?