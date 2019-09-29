Bigg Boss 13: Gandi Baat actress Anveshi Jain's best style moments

Bigg Boss 13: Gandi Baat actresses' Anveshi Jain's best style moments

One of the most popular reality shows in India, Bigg Boss has an unmatched following base among its fans. Hosted by the megastar Salman Khan himself, the show has made many ex-inmates of the Bigg Boss house, household names in India. The 13th season of the show is about to premiere tonight and we couldn't be more excited!

One of the confirmed contestants of the show is Anveshi Jain, well known for her stint in the very popular television series 'Gandi Baat 2'. One of the most googled celebrities of 2019, Anveshi is a social media star, motivation speaker, dating coach, and an event hostess. She has a massive following of over 1.1 million on Instagram keeps blessing her followers with fashionable photos.

Here are the best fashion moments from her Instagram. Have a look!

1. That hourglass 'bod' made us lose track of time!

2. White on white has never looked so wonderful!

3. Blues are the best!

4. Beauty in beige!

5. Basics that are not so basic!

6. Is there any such thing as too hot?

7. Do we need to say something?

8. Athleisure has never looked so good!

9. The classic LBD gone wild

We are totally looking forward to watching her on Bigg Boss! Are you?