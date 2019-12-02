Bhumi Pednekar shines bright in a neon-orange jacket dress and we are here for it

Bhumi Pednekar shines bright in a neon-orange jacket dress and we are loving it

'Saand Ki Aankh' actress Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself in an uber-chic dress and we just can't believe that she's the same girl we saw in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' 4 years back. She's raging fire with back to back box-office successes and character roles that have established her as a versatile performer and a multi-faceted actress. The beautiful actress who is currently busy in the promotions of her upcoming movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh has been serving super hot 'lewks' which we are totally loving!

The actress wore a bright orange neon jacket dress and left her audience in awe. She looked smashing in the dress that accentuated her tiny waist and highlighted her well-toned waist. The colour suited Bhumi's complexion perfectly and the high pony made the look even more 'cool' and chic. The choice of footwear- clear strappy heels matches complements the outfit perfectly. Bronzed makeup and shiny orange lipstick goes really well with the entire look, not to miss the super cool glasses. We're in love! Wbu?

Check out her images below:

We are loving the belted details.

Doesn't she look glorious?

On the work front, Bhumi's movie Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan is all set to release on the 6th of December. She is also committed to star in two films produced by Karan Johar's production company Dharma Productions—the horror film Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, and Takht, a historical drama directed by Johar which features an ensemble cast including Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

