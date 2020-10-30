Arjun Kapoor’s swanky cream sweatshirt can buy you these 5 gadgets

Image Source : INDIA TV Arjun Kapoor

After being quarantined during lockdown for a few months, people have finally started to ease out and they are trying to get use to the new normal.

Even a lot of Bollywood celebrities have started making public appearances and giving a glimpse to what they are upto. Recently, Arjun Kapoor was snapped on the streets where he was seen wearing a cream Calabasas Adidas sweatshirt.

You will be surprised to know the that the actor’s pullover costs 320$ which is almost equal to Rs 24,000.

Wow! Now this is something which deserves attention. While Arjun managed to look all stylish and dapper in his look, let's take a look what all can you buy in exchange with his swanky sweatshirt.

LED Smart TV- LG 32 inches 32LK628BPTF HD Ready

This HD ready LED smart TV is available online on Amazon and currently costs Rs 23,690.

Smart Phone- Samsung Galaxy A51

This smart phone in colour Haze Crush Silver has 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage and is there for sale in Rs 22,999. It is still a bit cheaper in cost than the actor’s adidas pullover.

Laptop- Acer Aspire 3 Thin AMD A4 15.6-inch Laptop

This Acer laptop has 4GB RAM, 1 TB hard disk and it possesses Windows 10. Its online cost is Rs 23,496. Yes, you read that right! You can really get a laptop cheaper than Arjun’s sweatshirt.



Smart watch- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

This smart watch contains all the necessary features and aluminium dial, silicon straps with additional leather strap in just Rs 20,990 on Amazon.

Tablet- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1

This 32 GB tablet is available in the online market for Rs 21,989.

So guys, after coming across the cost of the gadgets what will you prefer to buy? The sweatshirt or the electronics? Do let us know.

