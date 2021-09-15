Fashion Faceoff: Arjun Bijlani, Ranveer Singh don this similar neon outfit, who wore it better?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH, ARJUN BIJLANI Ranveer Singh, Arjun Bijlani

While Ranveer Singh is known for his eccentric fashion choices, Arjun Bijlani keeps it cool and casual. However, there's no denying the fact that the two actors are one of the most fashionable men in showbiz. Experimenting with colours and patterns seems like usual for them. Going through their social media timelines, we found pictures of them wearing similar outfits.

In the pictures, Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a neon green Dior suit which he paired with a white T-shirt and matching white sneakers. To add more drama to it, the actor wore white framed vintage sunnies. Arjun, on the other hand, kept it simple and let his suit do the talking. Sporting messy hair and beard, the actor does look charming though!

Take a look at pictures of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Bijlani wearing identical neon suits; who do you think wore it better?

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in 83, in which he will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev. Apart from this, he has movies like 'Sooryavanshi', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Cirkus', and the Hindi remake of blockbuster hit 'Anniyan' in the pipeline. He will also star in filmmaker Karan Johar's next directorial venture titled 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Arjun Bijlani, on the other hand, is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty was shot in South Africa's Cape Town. Arjun recently made headlines when co-contestant, Sourabh Raaj Jain was evicted from the reality show. Sourabh Raaj Jain was safe for the week, however, he was nominated by Arjun Bijlani who chose to use his "K Medal".

The actor was subjected to online bashing after the episode premiered on Colors channel. however, later the two actors cleared the air saying it is a pattern of the game and there's no bad breath between them.