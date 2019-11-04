Ananya Panday's pink dress is straight out of a Barbie movie and we are loving it!

Monday, November 04, 2019
     
Check out this pink dress look of Ananya Panday that she wore to attend the trailer launch of her movie 'Pati, Patni aur Woh'.

India TV Lifestyle Desk
November 04, 2019
Ananya Panday is the latest Bollywood celebrity to enter the Bollywood's best-dressed club. At the trailer launch event of her movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', Ananya sported a pink mini dress and completely bowled us over. The actress who is usually dressed well, took her fashion game notches higher with the Alice McCall pink lace number. The colour of the dress complemented her skin tone really well and reminded us of a cute, girly barbie doll.

The dress features a V neck with lace detailing all over. The length of the dress is super short ending right above Ananya's thighs making her legs look super long and flattering. The hemline has frill detailing that looks cute. But the most attention-grabbing part of the dress is the ballooned sleeves with cuffed ends. The sleeves are made of the lacy fabric and are not lined, adding a whole new dimension to the look. 

The silver peep-toe slingback heels make for a good choice of shoes. Her blow-dried, out of salon hair add volumes (pun intended) to her look, giving out fresh, young vibes. The makeup is subtle and light, letting her natural beauty breathe. 

Have a look at her pictures below:

@ananyapanday 💖

What do you think?

