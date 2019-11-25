Ananya Panday style file: All the looks we love

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors belonging to the present generation of upcoming actors. She debuted in the B-town with the movie 'Student of the year' 2 and gained a lot of popularity, flooring the fans with her beauty and talent. The actress has now been spotted all out and about promoting her latest movie, Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside actors Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan; blessing us with her gorgeous sunny dresses in bubblegum colours.

What we love the most is the fact that she's going for looks in colours that are age-appropriate and are matching the cool, girl next door vibe of her personality.

Since the actress's fashion game has totally been on point these days, we are sharing some of her most favourite looks, according to us! Check them out right now!

1. This look totally sums up her personality.

A cute heart printed Boohoo skirt and printed top from New Look totally gives out a young and playful vibe, very true to Ananya's own personality. Full marks on the look!

2. Power dressing with playfulness.

Ananya sure knows how to power dress, but does it with her own playful twist. Wearing a custom made exposed blazer corset dress with kilt pleats by Nauman Piyarji. The colour of the dress is perfect for her age and the hairstyle does wonders in bringing a cute twist.

3. All colours of vibrant

Ananya is wearing this green gathered off-shoulder dress from the brand- Flor et.al and we honestly haven't seen anything so vibrant and young in a while. We loving it, totally!

4. Black magic

Ananya turned heads in this black sexy dress from the brand Flor et.al. It is sexy, yet subtle and looks great on Ananya. The blow-dried wavy hair with long earrings makes for a great match.

5. Sunshine yellows

Ananya Panday really brightened our mornings the day she wore this off-shoulder yellow dress with cut-out detailing by Hemant and Nandita. The high pony tail and long earrings are youthful, fun and gorgeous.