Ananya Panday looks stunning on cover of a leading magazine

Actress Ananya Panday who made her debut through Student Of The Year 2 is one the most spoken about debutants of the year. She truly shines in yellow on the cover of Grazia Magazine's September issue. The actress is seen donning a yellow Panelled dress, accessorizing the look with gold plated earrings and statement watch. The makeup has been kept minimalist with poppy turquoise green eyes.

Grazia announced the cover girl on their social media sharing, "School of cool: Ananya Panday, At just 20, Ananya Panday (@ananyapanday) is earning cred for her authenticity and her innate strength to carve her own career path." With a funny and witty take on the Cover Ananya shared, "king of the jungle Grazie Grazia"

Have a look:

The best student of the year Ananya Panday is juggling between heavy schedules of her next films and a number of brand endorsements and photoshoots. The recently announced film of Ananya, “Khaali Peeli" with Ishaan Khatter has generated an immense buzz amongst the fans with excitement to see young and fresh pairing on the big screen.

Ananya Pandey has recently launched her initiative ‘So Positive’ which stands against social media bullying. Her initiative So Positive intends at creating a safe platform for the people who have faced online harassment and been victims of faceless bullying which has gained major appreciation nationwide.

Ananya’s next project Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar is all slated to release in December 2019 and in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter all set to hit the theatres on 12th June, 2020.

