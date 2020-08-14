Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITAGGARWAL Amit Aggarwal to launch collection on Independence day to raise funds for karigar community

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, fashion designer Amit Aggarwal is launching a limited-edition collection to support the karigar community. The limited-edition collection comprises of 12 shirts and all the revenue generated by the designer’s creations will be given to karigar families.

“During these times, the feeling of freedom is deeply rooted in supporting and helping each other. Independence comes through the act of interdependence, realising the power of being together and caring of everyone’s lives as much as one’s own,” Aggarwal said in a statement.

Every piece, the designer said, is created through fabrics and print patches leftover from previous production processes and is named after the karigar who has made it.

The collection will be going live on Saturday at 12 PM on Aggarwal’s official Instagram page and can be purchased directly from the handle.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage