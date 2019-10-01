No takers for Aishwarya Rai's pink floral look from Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya wore a pink asymmetrical floral dress by Giambattista Valli, teaming it with fringed footwear, a messy top bun and glittery makeup.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently walked the runway at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, but her look received mixed reactions. More so, in the fashion circles of Mumbai.

Designer Wendell Rodricks outrightly slammed the look, adding Aishwarya's stylist should be sacked. He shared pictures of the actor walking the ramp on Instagram and wrote: "@loreal you have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her makeup and dress her? Sack the stylist for this sack dress with a note that Halloween is next month."

Other Instagram users also shared their two cents on the look, with many terming it a "disaster".

One user commented: "The dress, the make-up, the hair... It's all so atrocious... It looks like a 6-year old was given a free reign on her face..."

There were still a few users who defended Aishwarya, saying she had managed to pull the look off -- despite the disastrous style statement.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a former Miss World, is a Cannes Film Festival regular. She is also a top choice for designers -- at national and international fashion shows.

Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's next film, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel "Ponniyin Selvan" (The Son Of Ponni).