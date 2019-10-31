Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a vision to behold in white off-shoulder gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is vision to behold in white off-shoulder gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most well known Indian faces across the universe. Often branded as the most beautiful woman in the world, the former Miss World was recently spotted looking drop-dead gorgeous at the Longines event in Rome. The event marked Aishwarya's 20-year association with the international Swiss watch brand. The actress who will be bringing in her 46th birthday in Rome on the 1st of November along with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, chose a stunning off-shoulder gown for the occasion.

Styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, Aishwarya donned a beautiful white off-shoulder gown from the Turkish brand Nedo & Nedret Tacroglu Couture. The off-white gown featured applique flower details and a sweetheart neckline. The beautiful gown was complemented by a watch from the Dolce Vita collection from Longines.

Wavy side-parted hair, glossy lips, and silver-white smokey eyes made for a head-turning look.

Check out the beautiful images here:

Here are other pictures from the event:

Doesn't she look beautiful?