Actor Jim Sarbh says 'comfort is key', as he launches NU’s Fall Winter 2021 collection

As the season begins, a changeover of wardrobe becomes a must-do. With new collections on the line and SALE on every shopping platform, everyone is looking out for new styles to make a statement at their workplace or college campus. Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh launched Numero Uno's AW’21 Collection on Wednesday (October 6). The denim label this season satiated the appetite of the millennial, looking for something unique, expressive and youthful in its new collection.

Themed as ‘Reconnected’ - The collection offers a new wave of design that breaks the rules of tradition and design codes and focuses on "Conscious Clarity" and "Adaptive" Spirit. A balanced amalgamation of fashion and functionality that compliments an analogy between youth and adult aesthetics, this latest AW’21 collection showcases an interesting blend of core, casuals, activewear and Espana.

Speaking at the launch, actor Jim Sarbh commented, "It feels great to launch Numero Uno's Autumn-Winter collection, which is one of the most admired jeanswear brands in the country. When it comes to choosing the right style of jeans, I always preach one rule that comfort is the key and Numero Uno's autumn collection is the most comforting and stylish at the same time. Their denim jackets are so cool and youthful that I have fallen for them and can’t stop myself from trying those pieces. The best thing about Numero Uno is, it’s a homegrown denim brand with the most international style and feel, truly impressive!"

Mr. Jaiwant Singh Dhingra, Chief Business Development Officer, Numero Uno added, "Numero Uno is absolutely honoured and delighted to be associating with Jim Sarbh who’s one of the famous style icons amongst millennials. With him on board with us for our Autumn-Winter collection launch, we’re confident in our new designs that will break the rules of tradition and design codes. He’s definitely in sync with our AW collection values that focuses on ‘conscious clarity’ and ‘adaptive spirit."