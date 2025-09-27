World Tourism Day 2025: Theme, wishes, quotes, slogans and speech Celebrate World Tourism Day 2025 on September 27 with the theme Tourism and Sustainable Transformation. Find wishes, quotes, speeches and slogans here.

New Delhi:

Travel has always been more than just visiting new places. It is about discovering cultures, meeting people, and creating memories that stay forever. Tourism connects us with the beauty of nature and traditions, while also supporting jobs, local businesses, and communities around the world.

On September 27, 2025, the world will celebrate World Tourism Day under the theme 'Tourism and Sustainable Transformation'. This year reminds us that travel must go beyond growth alone. By focusing on sustainability, inclusivity, and respect for the planet, tourism can truly become a force for positive change, building a future that is fair, resilient, and inspiring for all.

World Tourism Day wishes

Here are some heartfelt World Tourism Day 2025 wishes to share with family, friends, and colleagues.

Happy World Tourism Day! May your journeys always inspire joy and wisdom. Wishing you endless adventures and unforgettable memories this Tourism Day. Travel more, explore more, and live more – Happy World Tourism Day! May your trips open doors to new cultures and friendships. Happy World Tourism Day 2025! Let the world be your classroom. Here’s to journeys that heal the soul – Happy Tourism Day! Explore, learn, and grow – best wishes on World Tourism Day. May every journey you take bring you peace and happiness. Celebrate the beauty of the world this Tourism Day. Happy World Tourism Day! Discover, dream, and do. May your travel diary always be filled with magical stories. Wishing you journeys that create bonds beyond borders. Travel light, live bright – Happy Tourism Day. Here’s to exploring places that take your breath away. Happy World Tourism Day 2025! Keep discovering. May every journey bring learning and laughter. Travel is the best teacher – celebrate this Tourism Day with joy. Happy Tourism Day! Go where your heart takes you. Celebrate the colours of the world today and always. May every step you take bring you closer to your dreams. Happy World Tourism Day! Let curiosity lead your way. Travel more, worry less – wishing you peace on Tourism Day. May this day remind you of the wonders waiting to be explored. Happy Tourism Day! The world is full of stories, go live them. Wishing you adventures that make your heart smile. May you find beauty in every journey you take. Happy World Tourism Day 2025! Travel is life’s poetry. Celebrate this day by planning your next dream trip. Wishing you joy, peace, and plenty of stamps on your passport. Happy World Tourism Day! Explore the unseen and embrace the unknown.

World Tourism Day quotes

These inspirational World Tourism Day quotes capture the magic of travel and discovery.

“Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.” – Gustave Flaubert “The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page.” – Saint Augustine “Jobs fill your pockets, but adventures fill your soul.” “Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer.” “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” – Lao Tzu “Life is short, and the world is wide.” “Travel far enough, you meet yourself.” – David Mitchell “Collect memories, not things.” “Adventure may hurt you, but monotony will kill you.” “Don’t listen to what they say. Go see.” “The journey not the arrival matters.” – T.S. Eliot “Wherever you go, go with all your heart.” – Confucius “Travel brings power and love back into your life.” – Rumi “To travel is to evolve.” – Pierre Bernardo “Take only memories, leave only footprints.” – Chief Seattle “Wander often, wonder always.” “Not all classrooms have four walls.” “Travel is an investment in yourself.” “We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us.” “Travel is the great equaliser of humanity.” “Happiness is planning a trip somewhere new.” “Tourism bridges cultures and hearts.” “Travel is therapy for the mind and soul.” “See the world with eyes of curiosity.” “Travel teaches tolerance better than books.” “Tourism builds peace one journey at a time.” “Adventure begins at the end of your comfort zone.” “Travel changes not just places but also people.” “Wandering recharges the spirit.” “Tourism is the passport to peace and prosperity.”

World Tourism Day images

Visuals make celebrations brighter, so here are some World Tourism Day 2025 images to share.

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED VIA GEMINI)A serene World Tourism Day 2025 image with a golden sunset over the sea. The calm waters, palm tree, and boats highlight the beauty of travel. Perfect for wishes, greetings, and social media sharing.

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED VIA GEMINI)This colourful World Tourism Day image brings together monuments and cultures from across the globe. It shows people celebrating with dance, food, and fireworks. An ideal representation of tourism connecting traditions and communities.

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED VIA GEMINI)A World Tourism Day 2025 theme image showing young explorers on a sustainable adventure. They carry eco-friendly gear and celebrate green travel. It highlights the year’s focus on sustainable tourism and global harmony.

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED VIA GEMINI)This World Tourism Day 2025 theme poster reflects “Tourism & Sustainable Transformation.” It highlights eco-travel, biodiversity, and responsible exploration. A powerful visual for awareness campaigns, articles, and educational use.

Speech on World Tourism Day

Here’s a short speech in English you can use for World Tourism Day 2025.

Good morning everyone,

Today we celebrate World Tourism Day, a day that reminds us of the power of travel in uniting people. Tourism is not just about visiting new places; it is about learning, respecting, and connecting with cultures across the world.

The theme for 2025, Tourism and Sustainable Transformation, tells us how travel can shape a better future. By choosing eco-friendly practices and supporting local communities, we make tourism more meaningful. Let us pledge to travel responsibly and keep the beauty of our planet alive for generations.

Thank you.

World Tourism Day speech in Hindi

Here’s a simple World Tourism Day speech in Hindi for schools and events.

Speech in Hindi:

Namaskar sabhi ko,

Aaj hum World Tourism Day manate hain, jo humein yaad dilata hai ki yatra sirf safar nahi, balki seekhne aur samajhne ka zariya hai.

Is saal ka vishay hai Tourism and Sustainable Transformation, jo batata hai ki yatra se hum prakriti aur samajh dono ko behtar bana sakte hain. Aaiye, hum sab milkar sankalp lein ki hum zimmedaari se safar karenge aur apne Bharat aur duniya ki khoobsurti ko banaye rakhenge.

Dhanyavaad.

World Tourism Day slogans

Catchy slogans help spread the spirit of World Tourism Day. Here are 30 options.

Travel today, transform tomorrow. Discover more, care more. Tourism for peace and prosperity. See the world, save the world. Wander with purpose. Explore with responsibility. One world, one journey. Travel green, live clean. Tourism builds bridges, not walls. Celebrate culture, celebrate life. Journey to sustainability. Tourism unites humanity. Travel wisely, live happily. Explore nature, respect nature. Small steps, big journeys. Tourism for all, future for all. Keep calm and travel responsibly. Go places, grow within. Tourism is everyone’s story. Discover diversity, embrace unity. Sustainable travel, brighter future. Every journey counts. World is wide, tread it light. Experience more, waste less. Travel for change. Celebrate the world with tourism. Protect heritage, promote tourism. Future-friendly journeys. See the unseen, love the world. Travel is transformation.

World Tourism Day 2025 is a reminder that travel is more than a holiday. It is a bridge of learning, friendship, and shared humanity. Every journey gives us the chance to respect cultures, protect nature, and support communities that make the world so beautiful.

With this year’s theme 'Tourism and Sustainable Transformation', let us travel with responsibility and care. By choosing sustainable journeys, empowering local people, and respecting our planet, we can make tourism a true force for good, today and for the generations to come.