World Students’ Day 2025: Heartfelt wishes, quotes and images to share on APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary World Students’ Day 2025 on October 15 marks Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary — a day to celebrate dreams, learning and youth power. Here are beautiful wishes, inspiring quotes and images to share in honour of the People’s President who believed every student can change the world.

New Delhi:

Every year on October 15, India celebrates World Students’ Day, honouring the birth anniversary of Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the People’s President, scientist, and a lifelong teacher who believed that “dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action.”

In 2010, the United Nations declared Dr Kalam’s birthday as World Students’ Day, recognising his relentless dedication to education, innovation, and youth empowerment. His words and work continue to ignite young minds across the world. The day serves as a reminder that education is the most powerful weapon for change.

About World Students’ Day

World Students’ Day 2025 will be observed on Wednesday, October 15.The day celebrates Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's faith that students are the backbone of the development and progress of a nation.

Born in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, in 1931, Dr Kalam came from poor circumstances to become one of India's most renowned scientists and the 11th President of India. Christened the Missile Man of India, he was very keen on grooming youth and encouraging them to pursue excellence with humility and dedication.

The theme for World Students' Day 2025 is 'Empowering Students as Agents of Innovation and Change'. The theme is in line with Dr Kalam's life-long message that "You have to dream before your dreams can come true."

World Students’ Day Quotes

“Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.” — Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

“If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.” — Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

“Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.”

“Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual.”

“The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.”

“Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended.”

“All birds find shelter during a rain, but the eagle avoids rain by flying above the clouds.”

“Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.”

“Man needs difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success.”

“Excellence happens not by accident. It is a process.”

World Students’ Day Wishes

Happy World Students’ Day! May you continue to learn, grow, and dream big.

Let us celebrate this day by emulating Dr Kalam's vision of being lifelong learners.

Knowledge is the real power, continue discovering, asking questions, and innovating.

To all the students, believe in yourself, for you are the world's future.

May Dr Kalam's words inspire you to success and wisdom.

Wishing every learner courage, curiosity, and strength on World Students' Day.

Let us celebrate the joy of curiosity and the spirit of learning today!

Be humble in your successes and fearless in the quest for knowledge.

Happy World Students' Day! Let your dreams live on and your goals remain high.

The future is for those who learn, change, and inspire others.

World Students’ Day images

(Image Source : PEXELS)World Students’ Day: Celebrating the teacher who taught a nation to dream big

(Image Source : PEXELS)On this day, let’s honour Dr Kalam’s vision by striving to be lifelong learners.

(Image Source : PEXELS)Happy World Students’ Day! May you keep learning, growing, and dreaming big.

(Image Source : PEXELS)May Dr Kalam’s teachings guide you to success and wisdom.

(Image Source : PIXABAY)Happy World Students’ Day! Keep your dreams alive and your goals high.

Here's wishing all the learners a happy World Students' Day!