World Book Day and Copyright Day 2026: History, interesting facts, and books that can shift how you think

New Delhi:

April 23 shows up quietly on the calendar, but it carries a lot of weight for readers and writers. It is marked as World Book Day and Copyright Day across the globe. A day that gently reminds people why books still matter. Why stories stay.

It is observed in more than 100 countries. The idea is simple. Celebrate authors, encourage reading, and support the larger book ecosystem. Schools, libraries, publishers. Everyone plays a part in keeping that culture alive.

History of World Book Day and Copyright Day 2026

World Book Day is closely tied to literary history. April 23 is not random. It marks the death anniversaries of iconic writers like William Shakespeare and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega. The same date is also linked to the birth or death of authors such as Halldor K Laxness, Vladimir Nabokov, Josep Pla, Maurice Druon, and Manuel Mejía Vallejo.

The day also highlights copyright. It is meant to underline the importance of protecting intellectual property and creative work through proper laws. In 1995, UNESCO officially declared April 23 as World Book Day. Since then, it has grown into a global event, with book fairs, reading sessions, and literary activities happening across countries.

World Book Day 2026: Interesting facts you should know

There are around 150 to 170 million unique books in the world, and about 2.2 million new books are published every year

The smell of old books actually has a name. It is called bibliosmia

The longest sentence in a published novel runs into 13,955 words and appears in Jonathan Coe’s 2000 novel The Rotters’ Club

Goodreads had over 150 million registered users as of late 2023

Iceland is known to have the highest reading rates per person

10 books that can shift how you think

Some books stay with you. Not because they are complex, but because they land at the right time. Here are ten that continue to influence readers across the world.

Atomic Habits by James Clear

Built on behavioural psychology, this book focuses on small habits. Repeated daily. Over time, those small shifts turn into real change.

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

A simple story on the surface. But underneath, it talks about purpose, dreams, and trusting your path.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R Covey

Less about quick wins, more about long-term thinking. Discipline, empathy, and consistency sit at the core.

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T Kiyosaki

A shift in how people look at money. It challenges the usual ideas around jobs and financial security.

Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor E Frankl

Written by a Holocaust survivor, this book explores how meaning can exist even in suffering.

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

A classic that leans on belief, persistence, and visualisation as tools for success.

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson

Direct and blunt. It pushes you to focus only on what actually matters.

Ikigai by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles

Inspired by Japanese philosophy, it explores finding purpose through balance. Passion, profession, and meaning.

You Can Win by Shiv Khera

Popular in India, this book focuses on attitude, values, and building self-belief.

The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle

A guide to staying present. It looks at how overthinking often pulls us away from the moment we are in.

Why these books matter

Each of these books offers something slightly different. Discipline. Clarity. Financial awareness. Emotional strength. Even a sense of calm.

They do not just give advice. They make you pause. Reflect a bit. And sometimes, that is where change actually begins.

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