Vinayaka Chavithi 2025: Images, wishes and Subhakankshalu in Telugu

Vinayaka Chavithi, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, will be celebrated this year on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The 10-day Ganeshotsav festival will conclude on Saturday, September 6, 2025, with Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi.

On this day, devotees immerse Bappa’s idol in water with grand processions, bidding farewell until the next year.

Below are wishes, images, and special Vinayaka Chavithi Subhakankshalu in Telugu (roman) for you to share with family and friends.

Vinayaka Chavithi images

The festival of Vinayaka Chavithi is incomplete without sharing devotional images of Lord Ganesha. Beautiful Vinayaka images are widely circulated during the festival for WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram to spread positivity and devotion.

(Image Source : PHOTO BY SONIKA AGARWAL/PEXELS)Beautiful blue Ganapati idol decorated with divine ornaments for Vinayaka Chavithi 2025.

(Image Source : PHOTO BY SONIKA AGARWAL/PEXELS)An intricately decorated Lord Ganesha idol, symbolising prosperity and blessings.

(Image Source : PHOTO BY MAHESH 8485/PEXELS)Devotees prepare an eco-friendly Ganapati idol adorned with flowers for puja rituals.

Vinayaka Chavithi wishes

Here are 20 heartfelt Vinayaka Chavithi wishes in English that you can send to loved ones:

Wishing you wisdom and prosperity this Vinayaka Chavithi 2025. May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your path. Celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi with joy, devotion, and love. Bappa bless you with health, wealth, and happiness. Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to you and your family! Let Lord Ganesh fill your life with positive energy. May Ganpati Bappa bring success in all your ventures. Happy Vinayaka Chavithi 2025 – celebrate with sweets and devotion. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Wishing you joy and prosperity. May this festival strengthen your bonds with loved ones. Celebrate eco-friendly Ganeshotsav with true devotion. Bappa’s blessings will always guide you. Happy Vinayaka Chavithi – welcome Ganpati with love. May Lord Ganesha bless you with courage and wisdom. Celebrate the birth of Vighnaharta with happiness. On this auspicious day, let positivity flow into your life. May Lord Ganesh remove hurdles from your journey. Vinayaka Chavithi 2025 greetings to you and your family. Wishing you endless happiness on Ganesh Chaturthi. May Bappa bless your home with peace and success.

Vinayaka Chavithi Subhakankshalu Telugu

In Telugu culture, sharing subhakankshalu (greetings) is an important part of Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations. Below are 20 Vinayaka Chavithi wishes in Telugu written in roman script for easy sharing:

Vinayaka chavithi subhakankshalu! Ganapayya meeku santoshanni, sampadanni ichchalanukuntunnanu. I roju mee intlo aanandam tho nimpavalani korukuntunnanu. Bappa mee badhalu tolaginchi, vijayanni ichchali. Mee kuṭumbam andariki ganeshudu aasirvadistadu. Mee jeevithamlo santoshanni tho nimpavalani korukuntunnanu. Vinayaka chavithi shubha sandesham mee andariki. Ganeshudu mee manasulo aasalu tiruchutadu. Mee panullo vijayam pondadaniki ganapayya balam ichchali. Subhakankshalu Vinayaka chavithi ki! Mee intlo aanandam, aarogyam, soukhyam galavali. Ganapayya mee jeevithamlo meluku tecchali. Mee kutumbamlo premanu penchali ganeshudu. I chavithi roju mee ku aneka santoshanni teesukoravali. Ganeshudu mee ku ellappudu margadarshanam ichchali. Vinayaka chavithi 2025 ki hrudayapoorvaka subhakankshalu. Mee aasalu anni tirchadaniki ganapayya ashirvadam pondandi. Mee intlo ganeshudu chira kalam nilavvali. Anandam, vijayam tho mee jeevithamlo nimpali. Ganapayya mee andarini rakshinchali.

Vinayaka Chavithi 2025, falling on August 27, is not just about rituals but also about spreading blessings, positivity, and devotion.

Celebrate with faith, love, and eco-friendly spirit.