Vinayagar Chaturthi 2025: Wishes in Tamil and English with HD Images Vinayagar Chaturthi 2025 falls on August 27. Celebrate with heartfelt Tamil wishes, English messages, and HD images of Lord Vinayagar. Perfect to share with family and friends.

New Delhi:

Vinayagar Chaturthi, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The 10-day celebration will end on Saturday, September 6, 2025, on Ganesh Visarjan.

This sacred festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesh. Families across India, especially in Tamil Nadu, welcome Lord Vinayagar home with devotion, prayers, and celebrations. Below are the best images and wishes to share with loved ones.

Vinayagar Chaturthi images HD

Vinayagar Chaturthi is celebrated with grandeur, and devotees often search for HD images of Lord Vinayagar to set as wallpapers, share on WhatsApp, or post on social media. These images reflect divine blessings, prosperity, and joy.

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED VIA GEMINI)Vinayagar Chaturthi 2025: Devotees prepare offerings of modak, laddoo, and coconut to welcome Lord Ganesha.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Devotees take part in the vibrant Ganesh Visarjan procession during Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations.

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED VIA GEMINI)Vinayagar Chaturthi 2025: Homes and pandals light up with devotion and festive decorations for Lord Ganesha.

Browse and download Vinayagar Chaturthi images in HD that showcase Lord Ganesha in beautiful forms—whether in traditional idols, festive pandals, or digital artworks. Such images are perfect for sending festive greetings to family and friends.

Vinayagar Chaturthi wishes in Tamil

Wishes play a big role during Vinayagar Chaturthi. Sending Tamil wishes in roman script keeps the tradition alive while making it easy to share online. Here are 20+ heartfelt wishes:

Vinayagar thunaiudan ungal vaazhkkai inbamum selvamum nirainthirukka vendum. Pillaiyar varam tharum intha naal ungal vaazhvil thunaiyaaga irukkattum. Ellaa thunbamum azhithu inbam tharum Vinayagar tirunaal nalvaazhthukkal. Ungal kudumbathil sandhoshamum arogiyamum nirainthirukkattum. Pillaiyar palanai petru vaazhvom endru naan vendugiren. Ganapathi in arul ungal ellaa velaiyilum kidaikkattum. Vinayagar pugazh paadiduvom, avan varam petru santhosham vaazhvom. Iniya Vinayagar Chaturthi nalil ungal aasai ellam niraiyaattum. Pillaiyar thunai kidaithaal vetri thodarum. Ungal kudumbathil sandhoshamum selvamum nirainthirukkattum. Pillaiyar perumaiyai ninaithu inbamum thanimaiyum peruvom. Ungal manam sandhoshathudan nirainthirukkattum. Pillaiyar thunai kidaikkum naalum iniya vaazhthukkal. Ungal aasaiyellam nirainthidum pillaiyar aruludan. Pillaiyar paadham thunai kidaithaal vetri ungal pakkam varum. Pillaiyar kidaithaal ellaa thunbamum ozhiyum. Ungal vaazhkkaiyin ellaa vazhiyum velichamum vetriyum kidaikkattum. Pillaiyar varam petru inbamudan vaazhvom. Pillaiyar aruludan kudumbam sandhosham nirainthirukkattum. Iniya Vinayagar Chaturthi wishes to you and your family!

Happy Vinayagar Chaturthi in English

For those who wish to send greetings in English, here are some easy, heartfelt messages you can use to spread festive cheer:

May Lord Vinayagar remove all obstacles from your life and bless you with wisdom. Wishing you prosperity, happiness, and good fortune this Vinayagar Chaturthi. On this holy day, may Lord Ganesh shower his blessings on you and your loved ones. May your home be filled with positivity, peace, and success. Happy Vinayagar Chaturthi to you and your family. May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesh bring you endless joy. Celebrate this Vinayagar Chaturthi with devotion and happiness. May all your dreams be fulfilled with Ganesh ji’s grace. Sending love, peace, and prosperity your way this festive season. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Vinayagar Chaturthi. May Vinayagar always protect you and guide you. Let this Ganesh Chaturthi bring new beginnings and success. Celebrate the remover of obstacles with love in your heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May wisdom and fortune walk with you always. On this day, may Lord Ganesha be your strength and support. May Vinayagar bless your family with unity and harmony. Wishing you a divine and blissful Ganesh Chaturthi. May your home be filled with the presence of Vinayagar this festive season. Celebrate the festival with devotion, faith, and joy. Happy Vinayagar Chaturthi! Stay blessed always.

Vinayagar Chaturthi 2025 is not just about rituals, but also about sharing blessings and happiness with family and friends. Send Tamil wishes, English greetings, or beautiful HD images to keep the festive spirit alive. May Lord Vinayagar bring peace, prosperity, and joy into every home.