Udaipur Diwali Mela 2025: Dates, entry details, venue and key highlights

As Diwali 2025 approaches, a warm glow ripples across cities and towns, string lights dancing, families preparing sweets, and the air ripe with anticipation.
This year, as we celebrate the festival of lights, Udaipur has already made the entrance to the season truly magical with its grand Diwali Mela, a blend of tradition, entertainment, and communal joy.
When and where is Udaipur Diwali Mela 2025 being held?
This year, the Udaipur Municipal Corporation is hosting a 15-day festival, from October 9 to October 23, 2025, at the Municipal Grounds near Town Hall. The entry is open to all, free of cost, inviting people from all walks of life to partake in the festivities.
The mela has been inaugurated on the evening of October 9 at 7:15 PM—setting the stage for days of light, laughter, music, and art.
Full schedule and performances you shouldn’t miss
Over its span, the mela will offer a rotating roster of cultural performances, giving local talent and celebrated artists a platform. Here are some highlights:
- Oct 11–12: Performances by school and college groups
- Oct 13: Heritage showcase by Indian Ocean Band and the Manganiyar Children’s Group
- Oct 14: Musical evening with Sachet Tandon & Parampara Thakur
- Oct 15: Devotional songs by Lakhbir Singh Lakha & Swati Mishra
- Oct 16: A grand Aarti—a spiritual centrepiece for many attendees
Each day also features dance, folk, and fusion acts that reflect Rajasthan’s cultural richness.
Food, shopping and fun at the mela grounds
The fair promises more than performances. Visitors can expect:
- Swings, rides, and fun zones for children and families
- Stalls selling traditional attire, footwear, home décor, handicrafts, jewellery
- A wide selection of festive and Rajasthani food delicacies
- Artistic installations, handicrafts from various Indian states
- Spectacular LED lighting and decorative accents across the venue, especially around Town Hall areas
- A big stage with LED screens for live shows and cultural programs
Safety, parking and visitor information
Organisers are taking safety and convenience seriously:
- 24×7 security with CCTV coverage
- Fire safety measures and emergency medical support teams
- Separate teams for women’s security and dedicated police staff
- Cleanliness crews, ample dustbins, and clearly marked emergency exits
- Ambulance availability and accident insurance for visitors
Free parking is available nearby at:
- Town Hall Park
- Shramikjeevi College
- RCA Link Road
- Kasturba Matri Mandir
How to reach Town Hall for the Diwali Mela
- By Air: Maharana Pratap Airport (UDR) is about 22 km away
- By Train: Udaipur City Railway Station is ~3 km from the venue
- By Road & Local Transport: Well connected by bus, taxi, and auto-rickshaw services to the Town Hall zone
Why Udaipur Diwali Mela 2025 feels special this year
The Udaipur Diwali Mela 2025 is more than just a fair—it’s a celebration of community, art, heritage, and the festive spirit. Whether you’re there for the music, to shop for handcrafted goods, enjoy rides with family, or simply soak in the festive ambience, the mela is poised to bring warmth and joy to every visitor as we welcome Diwali.
