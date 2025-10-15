Udaipur Diwali Mela 2025: Dates, entry details, venue and key highlights The Udaipur Diwali Mela 2025 is lighting up the city from October 9 to 23 at Town Hall Grounds. With free entry, folk music, delicious food, handmade crafts, and stunning LED décor, this 15-day celebration captures the heart of Rajasthan’s Diwali spirit and community joy.

New Delhi:

As Diwali 2025 approaches, a warm glow ripples across cities and towns, string lights dancing, families preparing sweets, and the air ripe with anticipation.

This year, as we celebrate the festival of lights, Udaipur has already made the entrance to the season truly magical with its grand Diwali Mela, a blend of tradition, entertainment, and communal joy.

When and where is Udaipur Diwali Mela 2025 being held?

This year, the Udaipur Municipal Corporation is hosting a 15-day festival, from October 9 to October 23, 2025, at the Municipal Grounds near Town Hall. The entry is open to all, free of cost, inviting people from all walks of life to partake in the festivities.

The mela has been inaugurated on the evening of October 9 at 7:15 PM—setting the stage for days of light, laughter, music, and art.

Full schedule and performances you shouldn’t miss

Over its span, the mela will offer a rotating roster of cultural performances, giving local talent and celebrated artists a platform. Here are some highlights:

Oct 11–12: Performances by school and college groups

Oct 13: Heritage showcase by Indian Ocean Band and the Manganiyar Children’s Group

Oct 14: Musical evening with Sachet Tandon & Parampara Thakur

Oct 15: Devotional songs by Lakhbir Singh Lakha & Swati Mishra

Oct 16: A grand Aarti—a spiritual centrepiece for many attendees

Each day also features dance, folk, and fusion acts that reflect Rajasthan’s cultural richness.

Food, shopping and fun at the mela grounds

The fair promises more than performances. Visitors can expect:

Swings, rides, and fun zones for children and families

Stalls selling traditional attire, footwear, home décor, handicrafts, jewellery

A wide selection of festive and Rajasthani food delicacies

Artistic installations, handicrafts from various Indian states

Spectacular LED lighting and decorative accents across the venue, especially around Town Hall areas

A big stage with LED screens for live shows and cultural programs

Safety, parking and visitor information

Organisers are taking safety and convenience seriously:

24×7 security with CCTV coverage

Fire safety measures and emergency medical support teams

Separate teams for women’s security and dedicated police staff

Cleanliness crews, ample dustbins, and clearly marked emergency exits

Ambulance availability and accident insurance for visitors

Free parking is available nearby at:

Town Hall Park

Shramikjeevi College

RCA Link Road

Kasturba Matri Mandir

How to reach Town Hall for the Diwali Mela

By Air: Maharana Pratap Airport (UDR) is about 22 km away

By Train: Udaipur City Railway Station is ~3 km from the venue

By Road & Local Transport: Well connected by bus, taxi, and auto-rickshaw services to the Town Hall zone

Why Udaipur Diwali Mela 2025 feels special this year

The Udaipur Diwali Mela 2025 is more than just a fair—it’s a celebration of community, art, heritage, and the festive spirit. Whether you’re there for the music, to shop for handcrafted goods, enjoy rides with family, or simply soak in the festive ambience, the mela is poised to bring warmth and joy to every visitor as we welcome Diwali.

