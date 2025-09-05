Teachers’ Day wishes for mother and parents: 60 heartfelt messages This Teachers’ Day, thank your first teachers—your mother and parents—with heartfelt wishes. Here are 60+ warm and emotional messages for 2025.

New Delhi:

Teachers’ Day 2025 is being celebrated in India on Friday, 5 September 2025, in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. It is a day dedicated to showing respect and gratitude to teachers who shape our lives with their knowledge and guidance.

But sometimes, the first teachers we encounter in life are not at school, they are our own parents. A mother who patiently teaches life lessons, or parents who guide us through values and discipline, deserve heartfelt wishes on Teachers’ Day too. If you are looking for the right words, here are some touching Teachers’ Day wishes for your mother and parents.

Teachers’ Day wishes for mother

Happy Teachers’ Day to my first teacher, my mother, who taught me love and patience. To my mom, thank you for being both my guide and my strength. Happy Teachers’ Day. Dear mother, you are the reason I know the difference between right and wrong. A very Happy Teachers’ Day to my mom, my forever guru in life. You taught me values no book could ever explain. Thank you, mom. To the most selfless teacher—Happy Teachers’ Day, mom. My life lessons began at home, with you. Wishing you a Happy Teachers’ Day. A teacher like you, my mom, is rare and precious. Happy Teachers’ Day to the woman who inspired me the most—my mother. Thank you for teaching me kindness and courage, mom. Every success I have is a result of your teachings, mother. You’ve been my role model since birth. Happy Teachers’ Day, mom. To my first classroom—our home—and my first teacher, my mom. Mom, you are the reason I never gave up. Wishing you a Happy Teachers’ Day. Happy Teachers’ Day to my strongest supporter and first guru. To the teacher who never left my side, my mom—thank you. Your lessons shaped my future. Happy Teachers’ Day, mom. From alphabets to values, you taught me everything. Mom, your love was my first syllabus. Happy Teachers’ Day. Wishing my loving mother a Happy Teachers’ Day filled with joy.

Teachers’ Day wishes to parents

Happy Teachers’ Day to my parents, my first and forever mentors. Dear mom and dad, thank you for being the teachers of life. Happy Teachers’ Day to the ones who guided me at every step. Parents like you are the greatest teachers any child could ask for. To my loving parents, you taught me discipline, love, and wisdom. Happy Teachers’ Day to my mother and father, my guiding lights. No school could teach me what you both have. Thank you, mom and dad, for making me who I am today. Happy Teachers’ Day to the best teachers of life—my parents. I owe every achievement to your teachings, dear parents. To my parents, who turned every mistake into a lesson. You both taught me strength, respect, and humility. Happy Teachers’ Day to my first teachers—mom and dad. Parents are the greatest teachers; I am blessed to have you. You taught me to dream and work hard—thank you, parents. Happy Teachers’ Day to the foundation of my life—my parents. To the duo who guided me with love and wisdom. Mom and dad, you are my forever gurus. Thank you, parents, for your lifelong teachings. Wishing my dearest parents a very Happy Teachers’ Day.

Teachers’ Day wishes for parent

Happy Teachers’ Day to my parent, my biggest inspiration. You are more than a parent—you are my first teacher. To my parent, thank you for guiding me through life. Every lesson from you shaped my journey. Happy Teachers’ Day. Happy Teachers’ Day to my role model, my parent. You taught me the importance of honesty and love. To the one who gave me life and lessons—Happy Teachers’ Day. My parent, my guru, my everything. Wishing you a Happy Teachers’ Day filled with love and respect. No classroom could replace the lessons from you. To my parent, the best teacher of life. Happy Teachers’ Day to the one who never stopped guiding me. You are the teacher who lives in my heart forever. From childhood to now, your lessons stay with me. Thank you for teaching me resilience and kindness. Happy Teachers’ Day to my lifelong teacher—my parent. To my parent, who made learning a part of life. You turned every struggle into a lesson for me. Happy Teachers’ Day to my parent, my silent supporter. Wishing my parent joy on this Teachers’ Day.

Teachers’ Day is not just about school and college teachers but also about honouring the first guides of our life. Our parents, especially mothers, are true teachers who shape us into the people we become. Sending them heartfelt wishes on Teachers’ Day is a beautiful way to thank them for their lifelong lessons.