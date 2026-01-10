Suvali Beach Festival 2026: Dates, timings, distance from Surat and what to expect The Suvali Beach Festival is currently underway near Surat, bringing food, music, cultural performances and a relaxed seaside atmosphere to Gujarat’s coastline. Here’s what the festival is about, until when it’s happening, and how far Suvali Beach is from Surat city.

The sea is doing its usual thing at Suvali. Calm. Unbothered. Meanwhile, a few kilometres away from Surat’s everyday rush, something louder and more colourful is unfolding on the sand. The Suvali Beach Festival is back, and it is very much in the middle of things right now.

This is the kind of festival that does not ask for too much planning. You come as you are. Walk around. Eat something fried. Watch a performance. Sit by the water for a bit longer than intended. Nothing fancy. Just a reason to slow down near the coast.

Suvali Beach Festival: What the event is really about

The Suvali Beach Festival is organised by Gujarat Tourism along with local authorities, with the aim of drawing attention to Suvali as a leisure destination. The focus is simple. Culture, food, music, and light adventure activities, all set against the Arabian Sea.

Visitors can expect local food stalls, craft displays, cultural performances, and live music in the evenings. Folk and popular Gujarati artists are part of the lineup, which has been officially announced. The festival is designed to be family-friendly, relaxed, and accessible, rather than high-energy or exclusive.

Suvali Beach Festival dates and timings

The festival runs from January 9 to January 11. Today, January 10, is the second day. Activities begin in the afternoon and continue into the evening, with live performances typically scheduled later in the day. Official sources highlight evening programmes as the main draw.

How far Suvali Beach is from Surat

Suvali Beach is located around 25 kilometres from Surat city. The drive usually takes under an hour, depending on traffic. During the festival, local transport arrangements and traffic support have been put in place to manage visitor movement, as reported by city authorities.

