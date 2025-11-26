Subramanya Sashti 2025 date and timings: Blessings, wishes and images to share Subramanya Sashti 2025 brings a day of devotion to Lord Murugan — a time for fasting, prayers, and reflection. Here’s the exact date, puja timings, simple rituals, wishes in English and Telugu, and Subramanya Swamy images you can share with loved ones.

Subramanya Sashti is one of the most deeply revered festivals among devotees of Lord Murugan, symbolising courage, discipline, and divine protection. Every year, families come together to offer prayers, perform poojas, and seek blessings for strength and well-being. Subramanya Sashti 2025 is the perfect day to celebrate with your friends and family.

As Subramanya Sashti 2025 draws near, devotees want the exact date, the rituals and simple wishes to share with family plus friends. This guide gives every detail.

What is Subramanya Sashti 2025?

Subramanya Sashti also called Subramanya Swamy Sashti or Subrahmanya Sashti, recalls the day Lord Kartikeya defeated the demon Surapadman. The festival shows light conquering darkness, wisdom defeating ego and courage replacing fear.

Devotees fast go to Subramanya temples, pour sacred water but also milk over the deity and repeat the mantra “Saravanabhava” all day. The festival is especially celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Subramanya Swamy Sashti 2025 date and timings

Subramanya Sashti 2025 date: Saturday, November 26, 2025

Shasti Tithi Begins - 10:56 PM on Nov 25, 2025 (Chennai)

Shasti Tithi Ends - 12:01 AM on Nov 27, 2025

Devotees usually perform the main pooja during the daylight hours of Sashti.

Subramanya Sashti wishes

Here are warm wishes you can share:

Wishing you divine strength and blessings on Subramanya Sashti 2025.

May Lord Murugan remove every obstacle from your path.

On this sacred Sashti, may courage and clarity fill your life.

Happy Subramanya Sashti — may your home be blessed with peace and prosperity.

May Subramanya Swamy guide you through every challenge with grace.

Sending you Murugan’s blessings for joy, health and success.

May this Subramanya Sashti bring devotion, peace and protection to your family.

Celebrate Sashti with faith — may your prayers be answered.

Let the light of Murugan shine on your dreams this year.

Happy Subramanya Swamy Sashti to you and your loved ones.

Subramanya Sashti wishes in Telugu

Subramanya Sashti shubhakankshalu!

Murugan Swamy mee intalo shanti mariyu arogyam prasadistadu.

Ee pavitra roju mee jeevitamlo vijayalu techina gaaka.

Saravanabhava! Mee kutumbam andaramu devuni varalatho nimpabadagaaka.

Subramanya Swamy daya meesho prathi adugulo undagaaka.

Shubha Subramanya Sashti — mee manasulo deepam velugulugaaka.

Ee Sashti roju mee korikalu neraaveralaani prarthistunnanu.

Murugan Swamy mee jeevitamlo dhairyam mariyu balam kalugacheyali.

Subrahmanya Sashti sandarbhanga mee andariki prematho shubhakankshalu.

Mee intalo sukh shanti abhivruddhi perugagaaka.

Subramanya Swamy images

We hope you have a great Subramanya Sashti!