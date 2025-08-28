National Sports Day on 29 August: Inspiring speeches in English, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi Sports Day 2025 is on 29 August! Find inspiring speeches in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada to motivate students and celebrate the spirit of sports.

New Delhi:

Sports Day is a celebration of energy, teamwork and discipline. Every year, schools and colleges across India mark this day with joy, fun activities and inspiring speeches. It is not just about winning medals, but also about learning the true spirit of sportsmanship.

On 29 August, India celebrates National Sports Day, dedicated to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. On this day, speeches play an important role in reminding students about the value of fitness, discipline and unity. Here are some short and simple speech samples in English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

Sports day speech in English

Sample 1:

Good morning respected principal, teachers, and my dear friends. Today we gather to celebrate Sports Day, a festival of energy, fitness, and unity. Sports are not just about winning trophies, they are about building character and learning values that stay with us for life.

Sports help us stay fit, strong, and healthy. But beyond physical strength, they also teach us discipline, patience, and the power of never giving up. Whether we win or lose, the spirit of sportsmanship reminds us that every effort counts.

On this day, we also remember great players who have brought glory to our country with their dedication. Their stories inspire us to dream big and to work hard.

So, let us celebrate Sports Day with pride and promise to carry forward the values of teamwork, discipline, and respect in our everyday lives. Thank you.

Sample 2:

Respected teachers and my dear classmates, Sports Day is one of the most awaited days in every school calendar. It is a day that brings excitement, healthy competition, and joy.

Through sports, we learn the importance of hard work and determination. Every game gives us a chance to test our strength, both in mind and body. Even when we lose, we gain valuable lessons that make us stronger.

India has always celebrated the achievements of sports heroes. From Major Dhyan Chand to today’s champions, they show us how dedication can make the impossible possible.

Let us honour this spirit today by participating with full enthusiasm and remembering that the real victory is in the courage to try.

Sports Day speech in Telugu

Sample 1

“Pratishthita pradhanyalu mariyu sneehitulaara, Sports Day manaku chala pramukhyamaina roju. Idi manaku sharirika arogyam tho paatu manasika balam kuda ichestundi. Aatalu manalni anukoolanga, shaktiga mariyu discipline tho undadaniki sahayapadutayi.

Idi roju, manam teamwork gurinchi, patience gurinchi nerchukuntam. Gelupu matrame kaadu, parajayam kuda oka nerpu. Prathi game lo manaku oka kotta paata untundi.

Ee roju, Major Dhyan Chand garu lantivaru manaku prerana istharu. Vallaki sammanam ichadam mana kartavyam.

Manam anni aatalu santosham tho aadali, sportsmanship spirit ni nilabettukovali. Dhanyavadamulu.”

Sample 2:

“Adarniya adhyapakulaku mariyu sneehitulaku, Sports Day ante kevalam medals kaadu, idi oka utsavam. Idi mana shareeram mariyu manasu rendu balamga undadam kosam jarugutundi.

Sports day manaki patience, discipline, and unity gurinchi chepthundi. Gelupu oka anandam, kaani parajayam oka bodha.

Ee roju, manam oka pratignachesi, sports values ni mana jeevitam lo nilabettukundam. Sports day ni utsaaham tho jarupukundam.”

National Sports Day speech in Kannada

Sample 1

“Pradhanyavanta shikshakarige matthu priya snehitarige namaskara. Ee dina naavu National Sports Day-annu aacharisuttidevu. Ee dina naavu hockey mahaguru Major Dhyan Chand avara nenapige samarpisuttidevu.

Aatagalu namage shakti, arogyamate ekate koduttave. Adara mele, discipline, patience mattu fair play-annu kalisutave.

Sports Day nalli naavu ellaru snehitara hage seriddu, spardheyannu hrudayapoorvaka aacharisona. Geluvalli santosha ide, aadhare parabhava kooda ondhu paatha.

Namma deesheya aatagaararu namage prerane. Naavu avara marga anusarisona.”

Sample 2:

“Ellarigu namaskara. Idu National Sports Day, ondhu bahu mukhya dina. Aatagalinda naavu bala, utsaha mattu team spirit kalitukolluttive.

Sports andre jeevanada shikshana. Geluvina santoshadalli matra alla, paraabhavada pathagalalli kooda mahatva ide.

Naavu ee dina dhyan chand avarannu smarisutiddaga, aatana anushasana matthu dedication inda prerane padeyona.

Ee roju, naavu sabhyate, arogya mattu sportsmanship ideya mele jeevana nirvahisona. Dhanyavaadagalu.”

National Sports Day speech in Hindi

Sample 1

“Adarniya shikshak aur priya mitron, aaj hum sabhi yahan Sports Day manane ke liye ikattha hue hain. Yeh din humein yaad dilata hai ki khel sirf sharirik vyayam nahi balki jeevan ka ek mool mantra hai.

Khel humein sehatmand banate hain, aur sath hi discipline, teamwork aur patience ka paath padhate hain. Jeet humari mehnat ka phal hai, lekin haar bhi ek nayi seekh deti hai.

Aaj ke din hum Major Dhyan Chand jaise mahan khiladiyon ko yaad karte hain. Unka jeevan humein sikhata hai ki sachchi safalta tapasya se milti hai.

Isliye aaiye hum sab milkar pratigya karein ki Sportsmanship ko apne jeevan mein utarenge aur hamesha fit aur utsahi rahenge.”

Sample 2:

“Mananiya adhyapak aur mitron, National Sports Day humare liye gaurav ka din hai. Yeh din humein khelon ka mahatva yaad dilata hai.

Khelon ke bina jeevan adhoora hai, kyunki yeh humein sharirik bal ke sath-sath manasik shakti bhi dete hain. Khelon se humme jeevan ke sabse bade sabak milte hain – mehnat, imandari, aur ekta.

Aaj hum apne rashtriya nayakon ko naman karte hain, jinone Bharat ka naam roshan kiya.

Chaliye hum sab milkar is Sports Day ko utsav ke roop mein manayein aur ek swasth, sakaratmak jeevan ki or badhein.”

Sports Day is not only about running on the track or playing a game. It is about celebrating energy, unity and the joy of being healthy. On this 29 August National Sports Day, let us carry the message of sportsmanship into our everyday life and inspire others to stay active and positive.