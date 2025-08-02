Sister's Day 2025: Best WhatsApp status, wishes, shayari, quotes and images to make her smile Sisters are your first best friends and forever companions. Celebrate Sister’s Day 2025 with beautiful wishes, quotes, shayari, and status she’ll love.

New Delhi:

Sister’s Day 2025 will be celebrated on August 3 — the first Sunday of August. It's a beautiful reminder to celebrate the joy, strength, and bond we share with our sisters.

From silly fights to late-night secrets, from pulling each other’s hair to being each other’s backbone — a sister is irreplaceable. Whether she’s older or younger, she holds a unique place in your heart.

Let this Sister’s Day be the perfect excuse to shower her with love, laughter, and heartfelt messages.

Sister’s Day wishes in English to make her smile

Happy Sister’s Day! You're my partner-in-crime and forever friend. Life is better with a sister like you by my side. No matter how much we fight, I’ll always have your back. Thank you for being my calm, my strength, and my giggles. You are the sister every heart dreams of. You’ve been my guide, my support, and my joy. You’re not just my sister, you’re my soulmate in disguise. Here’s to all our inside jokes and endless talks. You’re my biggest blessing, today and always. I may not say it often, but I adore you endlessly. Our bond is unbreakable, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Thanks for being my secret-keeper and dream-sharer. Sisterhood is my favourite kind of love. You’ve always been my cheerleader, no matter what. Let’s make more memories and laugh louder together. You are my safe space and my forever home. With you, even the worst days become bearable. You know me better than I know myself. You’re not just family — you’re everything. Happy Sister’s Day to the queen of my heart!

Sister’s Day wishes in Hindi

Happy Sister’s Day meri sabse pyaari behan! Teri muskaan meri har khushi ka raaz hai. Tu meri sabse achhi dost bhi hai aur parivaar bhi. Tere bina zindagi adhoori lagti hai. Tu har dukh mein mera sahara bani hai. Teri hasi meri duniya hai. Tera saath meri taqat hai. Tu meri sabse badi blessing hai. Tu meri duniya ka sabse khoobsurat hissa hai. Jab tu paas hoti hai, sab kuch theek lagta hai. Tu meri chhoti si duniya hai. Tu meri har dua mein shaamil hai. Tu meri inspiration bhi hai aur support system bhi. Tere bina main kuch bhi nahi. Tu meri sabse badi jeet hai. Har pal tere saath khaas hai. Tu meri zindagi ka rang hai. Tere bina har khushi adhoori hai. Meri har muskurahat tere wajah se hai. Happy Sister’s Day, meri jaan!

Sister’s Day quotes about sisterhood

"Sisters are like stars, you may not always see them but you know they’re there." "A sister is both your mirror and your opposite." "In the cookies of life, sisters are the chocolate chips." "Sisters are the perfect best friend combo." "Happiness is having a sister who’s always got your back." "Sisters: built-in best friends for life." "My sister has the best sister in the world — me!" "Sisters make the hard times easier and the good times unforgettable." "A sister is a forever friend." "Side by side or miles apart, sisters are always connected by heart." "A loyal sister is worth a thousand friends." "Sisterhood is powerful and precious." "We may fight, but our love is forever." "Sisters are different flowers from the same garden." "She is your sister, your heart, your twin soul." "Sisters are the sparkle of family." "Time and distance mean nothing when it comes to sisterhood." "A sister’s hug lasts long after she lets go." "Behind every strong woman is a sister who always believed in her." "Sisters make your life whole."

Beautiful Shayari for Sister’s Day 2025

1. Har lamha behan ke saath khaas hota hai,

Uska pyaar hamesha mere paas hota hai.

2. Behna tu meri duniya hai,

Teri muskaan meri khushi ka wajah hai.

3. Chhoti chhoti baaton mein pyar dikhata hai,

Behen ka rishta sabse alag nazar aata hai.

4. Tu mere har dard ki dawa hai,

Tera hona mere liye khuda ka tohfa hai.

5. Har pal tere saath rangin hai,

Tere bina yeh zindagi adhoori hai.

6. Behen ka pyar kisi dua se kam nahi,

Tu har mod par mere saath hai, yeh kam nahi.

7. Tere saath pal beetaye anmol hote hain,

Behen ke saath rishte hi kuch aur hote hain.

8. Jo baat tu samajh jaye, woh koi nahi samajh sakta.

Behen hone ka yeh pyaar hi toh sabse alag hota hai.

9. Tu meri har jeet ka raaz hai,

Tera saath meri har haar mein bhi taqat hai.

10. Behna, tu meri zindagi ki sabse badi muskaan hai.

11. Har dua mein tujhe maanga hai,

Tu mere dil ka armaan hai.

12. Teri hansi mere jeene ka sabab hai,

Tu meri har yaad ka rang hai.

13. Tere bina zindagi kuch bhi nahi,

Tu hai toh har din naya lagta hai.

14. Kabhi tu dosti hai, kabhi tu maa jaisi,

Tu meri har zarurat mein saath hai waise hi.

Sister’s Day 2025 images to share on WhatsApp and Instagram

Celebrate your bond by sharing these heart-touching Sister’s Day 2025 images with love and laughter.

(Image Source : CANVA)Sister's Day 2025

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Sister's Day 2025

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Sister's Day 2025

(Image Source : CANVA)Sister's Day 2025

Sister’s Day status video download

Download emotional and fun Sister’s Day status videos to express your love on WhatsApp and Instagram stories.

Sister’s Day status in Hindi

Best Sister’s Day WhatsApp status

From funny to emotional, find the perfect Sister’s Day status lines to show your sister how much she means to you.

Sisters bring colour, chaos, and comfort into our lives in ways no one else can. Whether she’s your guardian angel, your go-to gossip buddy, or your silent strength — Sister’s Day is a beautiful reminder to honour that irreplaceable bond.

So on August 3, 2025, take a moment to show her how much she means to you. Share a heartfelt wish, send her a loving quote, or simply spend time together. Because no matter how old you get, the love of a sister is forever young.

Happy Sister’s Day!