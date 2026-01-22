Saraswati Puja pandals in Kolkata 2026: Videos and photos from across the city Saraswati Puja will be celebrated on January 23, 2026, with Basant Panchami marking the arrival of spring. In Kolkata, Saraswati Puja pandals fill neighbourhoods and campuses, blending devotion, tradition and creativity in a way unique to the city.

New Delhi:

Basant Panchami arrives quietly. No loud build-up. No rush. Just a sense that the season is turning. Winter easing out. Spring stepping in. The day is closely tied to Saraswati Puja, when Goddess Saraswati is worshipped as the source of knowledge, learning, music and thought. Across homes and schools, the mood stays gentle. Reflective. Focused.

In 2026, Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja will be observed on January 23. The Panchami Tithi begins in the early hours and continues into the following night, but most rituals are performed during the daytime. The shubh muhurat for Saraswati Puja falls between 6:18 am and 11:48 am. In Kolkata, this timing shapes the day. Mornings begin early. Idols are unveiled. Offerings are arranged with care. And by mid-morning, the city settles into the rhythm of prayer. The Saraswati Puja pandals that come up across Kolkata during this time are, without exaggeration, a sight to behold.

Saraswati Puja in Kolkata has a character of its own. It is deeply rooted in student life. Colleges, universities and even small housing complexes organise their own pujas, often led entirely by students. Some pandals are modest. A simple idol. A small space. Others go all out with themes, lighting and detailed decor. Literature, art and music often find their way into these designs. Not as display. As feeling.

Books, pens, notebooks and musical instruments are placed before the goddess. Studying is paused for the day. So is practice. It is seen as a mark of respect. Young people dress in traditional clothes, many stepping out of their usual routines. Friends gather. Sweets are shared. Conversations drift from exams to ambitions to nothing in particular.

As evening approaches, the crowds thin out. The noise softens. Flowers are removed. The idols remain, watched over until immersion. Saraswati Puja in Kolkata is not about scale alone. It is about participation. About faith that feels personal. About the belief that learning, when approached with humility, can shape a life.

The pandals will come down. The season will move on. But the feeling of the day tends to linger.

ALSO READ: Saraswati Puja 2026 date and time: City-wise muhurat for Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and more