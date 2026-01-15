Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Events
  4. Happy Sankranti & Pongal 2026 wishes LIVE: Wishes in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, images, quotes and status

  Live Happy Sankranti & Pongal 2026 wishes LIVE: Wishes in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, images, quotes and status

Looking for Sankranti and Pongal wishes 2026? Here are LIVE updates of Tamil, Telugu and Kannada wishes, quotes, images and WhatsApp status.

Sankranti and Pongal 2026 bring calm, warmth and fresh beginnings.
Sankranti and Pongal 2026 bring calm, warmth and fresh beginnings. Image Source : India TV
Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Sankranti and Pongal 2026 are back, and the vibe is calm, sunny, and unhurried. This is that part of the year when mornings feel softer and days feel brighter. Harvest is done, kitchens are busy, and there is a quiet happiness in doing very ordinary things. Sugarcane at the door, kolams on the floor, kites in the sky. Nothing loud. Nothing forced. Just good energy all around.

Right now, phones are buzzing with messages and pictures, and that is where we come in. We are sharing Sankranti and Pongal wishes for you to share with your people. Simple wishes in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and English, along with images, quotes and short status lines that feel real. Not heavy. Not dramatic. Just warm words that fit the festival mood.

You can forward them to family, post them on WhatsApp, or keep one as your status for the day. However you use them, the idea is the same. Spread good thoughts. Start the season fresh. Keep things light.

 

Live updates :Sankranti & Pongal wishes 2026 LIVE: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada quotes, images, status

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:05 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Happy Makar Sankranti wishes with Pongal messages explained

    1. Happy Makar Sankranti and Pongal. As the sun begins its journey north, this festival reminds us that brighter days follow patience and effort. May your year move steadily towards growth, clarity, and peace.
    2. Wishing you a joyful Makar Sankranti with warm Pongal greetings. Pongal celebrates gratitude for nature and hard work. May you always find reasons to be thankful and moments that feel truly rewarding.
    3. Happy Sankranti and Pongal. This harvest festival marks new beginnings and balance. May your life feel grounded, your goals feel achievable, and your days feel calm and meaningful.
    4. On Makar Sankranti, the sun symbolises fresh energy. Pongal celebrates abundance. May this season bring renewed strength, good health, and sweetness into your everyday life.
    5. Warm wishes for Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Just as crops grow with care and time, may your efforts slowly turn into success and your patience be rewarded through the year.
    6. Happy Sankranti. Happy Pongal. These festivals remind us to pause, reflect, and appreciate simple joys. May your year ahead be steady, positive, and filled with genuine happiness.
    7. Makar Sankranti wishes with Pongal greetings. This is a time to honour nature, tradition, and togetherness. May your relationships grow stronger and your home stay filled with warmth.
    8. As Pongal celebrates harvest and Sankranti marks transition, may your life also shift towards better days, calmer thoughts, and brighter opportunities.
    9. Happy Makar Sankranti and Pongal. May the sweetness of Pongal bring harmony to your home and the energy of Sankranti guide you towards progress and balance.
    10. This Sankranti and Pongal, may you harvest peace, health, and hope. A reminder that every season changes, and every effort matters in the long run.
  • 9:04 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Sankranti wishes 2026 and Pongal greetings for family and friends

    1. Happy Sankranti and Pongal 2026 to you and your family. May this harvest season bring good health, steady happiness, and moments of togetherness that stay with you all year.
    2. Wishing you a joyful Sankranti and a sweet Pongal. May your home be filled with warmth, your heart with gratitude, and your days with simple reasons to smile.
    3. Warm Sankranti and Pongal greetings to you and your loved ones. May the blessings of the sun bring positivity, peace, and new energy into your lives.
    4. As the harvest season arrives, may it bring fresh beginnings and calmer days. Happy Pongal and Sankranti 2026. May joy and abundance find their way to your doorstep.
    5. Sending heartfelt Sankranti wishes to you and your family. May this Pongal mark a year of good health, meaningful moments, and steady progress for everyone at home.
    6. Happy Sankranti & Pongal. May the sweetness of this festival strengthen bonds, bring laughter into your gatherings, and fill your year with warmth and hope.
    7. On this beautiful harvest festival, may you celebrate not just traditions but also the love you share. Wishing you a peaceful Sankranti and a joyful Pongal 2026.
    8. May this Sankranti bring clarity to your plans and Pongal bring sweetness to your days. Warm greetings to you and your family, and wishes for a bright and fulfilling year ahead.
    9. Sankranti and Pongal wishes filled with love and gratitude. May your efforts be rewarded, your worries feel lighter, and your home stay happy and welcoming.
    10. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Sankranti and Pongal. May this harvest season remind us of patience, togetherness, and the joy found in simple celebrations.
  • 9:02 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Happy Sankranti & Pongal 2026 wishes LIVE: What to share today

    1. Happy Sankranti and Pongal 2026! May this season of harvest remind you that patience always pays off. May the sun shine a little brighter on your plans, your home stay full of warmth, and your days feel lighter, calmer, and more hopeful than before.
    2. As the sun begins its northward journey, may your life also move towards better days. Wishing you a joyful Sankranti and Pongal filled with gratitude for what you have and quiet excitement for everything still to come.
    3. Happy Pongal & Sankranti 2026. May your hard work turn into sweet rewards, just like freshly cooked pongal. May your year be rooted in good health, steady growth, and small moments that bring real happiness.
    4. This Sankranti, may you pause, look back with pride, and move forward with confidence. Wishing you Pongal cheer, peaceful mornings, and evenings filled with laughter and warmth shared with the people who matter most.
    5. Warm wishes for Sankranti and Pongal 2026. May your home be blessed with abundance, your heart with contentment, and your journey ahead with clarity. May this harvest festival bring balance, calm, and quiet strength into your life.
    6. As kites rise high and pots overflow with sweetness, may your worries feel lighter and your hopes grow stronger. Happy Sankranti & Pongal. Here’s to steady progress, good conversations, and a year that feels kind to you.
    7. Pongal and Sankranti wishes for 2026. May this festival remind you that growth takes time, effort, and faith. May the coming months reward your patience and surprise you in the best ways possible.
    8. On this beautiful harvest festival, may you celebrate not just crops and sunshine, but also resilience and new beginnings. Happy Sankranti & Pongal. May your days be grounded, your nights restful, and your future bright.
    9. Sending heartfelt Sankranti and Pongal wishes. May the warmth of the sun melt away old worries and make space for fresh energy, stronger bonds, and a year that feels steady and meaningful.
    10. This Sankranti and Pongal, may you harvest peace, good health, and simple joys. Wishing you a fulfilling 2026, where effort meets opportunity, gratitude meets growth, and every step forward feels worth it.
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Events Section
Makar Sankranti Wishes Pongal
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\