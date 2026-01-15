Live Happy Sankranti & Pongal 2026 wishes LIVE: Wishes in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, images, quotes and status Looking for Sankranti and Pongal wishes 2026? Here are LIVE updates of Tamil, Telugu and Kannada wishes, quotes, images and WhatsApp status.

New Delhi:

Sankranti and Pongal 2026 are back, and the vibe is calm, sunny, and unhurried. This is that part of the year when mornings feel softer and days feel brighter. Harvest is done, kitchens are busy, and there is a quiet happiness in doing very ordinary things. Sugarcane at the door, kolams on the floor, kites in the sky. Nothing loud. Nothing forced. Just good energy all around.

Right now, phones are buzzing with messages and pictures, and that is where we come in. We are sharing Sankranti and Pongal wishes for you to share with your people. Simple wishes in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and English, along with images, quotes and short status lines that feel real. Not heavy. Not dramatic. Just warm words that fit the festival mood.

You can forward them to family, post them on WhatsApp, or keep one as your status for the day. However you use them, the idea is the same. Spread good thoughts. Start the season fresh. Keep things light.