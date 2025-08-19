Sadbhavana Diwas on 20 August 2025: Speeches, quotes, posters, drawings, and pledge samples Sadbhavana Diwas 2025 reminds us of unity in diversity. From speeches and pledges to posters and drawings, here’s how to celebrate the day with harmony.

India is the land of diversity! We have countless cultures, religions, languages, and so much more. The best way to appreciate our unity in diversity is the celebration of Sadbhavan Diwas 2025.

Every year, millions of Indians come together to celebrate Sadbhavana Diwas. You can go for Sadbhavan Diwas 2025 quotes, posters, pledges and more to mark the day. Let's understand the importance of Sadbhavan Diwas 2025.

What is Sadbhavana Diwas?

Sadbhavana Diwas or Harmony Day is commemorated every year on August 20 to celebrate the birthday anniversary of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The day is dedicated to encouraging national integration, harmony, peace, goodwill, and fellow feeling among people from all religions and communities. The day reminds India of its core value of unity in diversity and encourages citizens to overcome discrepancies for the greater good of the nation.

Sadbhavana Diwas quotes

“Harmony is the soul of a strong nation.” “Sadbhavana means respecting differences and celebrating unity.” “Peace is not absence of conflict, but the presence of understanding.” “Rajiv Gandhi’s vision was a future built on technology, youth power, and national unity.” “Let our differences unite us, not divide us.” “Sadbhavana lives in acts of kindness, tolerance, and compassion.” “Every handshake of harmony builds a stronger India.” “Goodwill is the seed, peace is the fruit.” “Sadbhavana is not just a day, it is a way of life.” “Unity in diversity is the real strength of our country.”

Sadbhavana Diwas speeches

Sample Speech 1 (Short, Student-Friendly)

“Good morning everyone, today we are gathered to celebrate Sadbhavana Diwas, the birth anniversary of our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi. This day reminds us that harmony and peace are the foundation of a strong nation. Rajiv Gandhi believed in empowering youth, encouraging science and technology, and building unity among people of all religions and communities. On this day, let us pledge to rise above differences, respect diversity, and work together for a better India. Jai Hind!”

Sample Speech 2 (Inspirational, College Level)

“Respected teachers and dear friends, Sadbhavana Diwas is not just a commemoration of Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary, but also a reminder of his vision for an India where peace, unity, and empathy guide our actions. At a time when the world faces increasing divisions, the message of Sadbhavana becomes even more relevant. It teaches us to resolve conflicts through dialogue, to respect every community, and to practice tolerance in our daily lives. Today, let us carry forward this vision and become true ambassadors of harmony and goodwill.”

Sadbhavana Diwas drawings

Children and students participate in drawing competitions to creatively depict the message of Sadbhavana. Here are a few examples:

Sadbhavana Diwas posters

Educational and social institutions display posters highlighting harmony, peace, and empathy. Posters often feature inspiring quotes, Rajiv Gandhi’s photograph, and illustrations of people holding hands to symbolise unity. These visuals serve as a reminder of the spirit of Sadbhavana Diwas.

Sadbhavana Diwas Shapath in Marathi

On this day, the Sadbhavana Diwas pledge is also taken in regional languages. Here’s the Marathi version:

Pledge 1

“Mi pratigya karto ki, mi dharm, bhasha, prant ani jati yanchyat bhidbhaav na karta sarva Bharatiya lokansathi sadbhavana jopasin ani tyanche kalyan karin. Mi hinsa na karta samajachya pragatisathi kaam karin ani Bharatiya lokansathi bandhubhav ani aikya rakhin.”

Pledge 2

“Mi pratigya karto ki mi pratyek Bharatiya la samata ani aadar denar. Mi hamesha shanti, aikya ani bandhubhavacha marg dharin ani desh ekatr itkarin.”

Sadbhavana Diwas pledge

Pledge 1

“I take this solemn pledge that I will work for the emotional oneness and harmony of all people of India, regardless of caste, region, religion, or language. I will resolve all differences through dialogue and constitutional means without resorting to violence.”

Pledge 2

“I promise to treat every Indian with equality and respect. I will spread harmony, avoid hatred, and always choose peace over violence. I will do my part to keep India united and strong.”

Happy Sadbhavana Diwas!