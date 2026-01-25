Republic Day quotes in English, Hindi and Telugu for 26 January 2026 Republic Day 2026 quotes in English, Hindi and Telugu that reflect democracy, responsibility and unity, perfect for students, schools, WhatsApp messages and social media posts.

New Delhi:

Republic Day is not only about remembering a date. It is about remembering ideas. Equality. Justice. Responsibility. Every year on 26 January, India marks the day its Constitution came into force, shaping how the country would govern itself and protect its people.

As Republic Day 2026 approaches, words once spoken decades ago continue to carry weight. Alongside them, new expressions of pride and purpose find their place in classrooms, homes and everyday conversations. Here is a collection of Republic Day quotes that reflect both legacy and learning.

Republic Day quotes 2026: Patriotic lines that still inspire

Dr B. R. Ambedkar

“However good a Constitution may be, it is sure to turn out bad because those who are called to work it happen to be a bad lot.”

Jawaharlal Nehru

“Democracy is good. I say this because other systems are worse.”

Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

“Democracy means putting your mind on the anvil so that you can be shaped.”

Mahatma Gandhi

“Democracy necessarily means a conflict of will and ideas.”

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

“The strength of a nation lies in the unity of its people.”

Short Republic Day quotes for kids and students

Republic Day teaches us how freedom works with rules.

Republic Day reminds students that rights come with duties.

Republic Day shows why fairness matters.

Republic Day is about learning to live together.

Republic Day reminds us to respect differences.

Republic Day teaches responsibility, not just pride.

Republic Day helps students understand democracy.

Republic Day shows how laws protect people.

Republic Day reminds us to speak up respectfully.

Republic Day teaches unity beyond language and culture.

Republic Day encourages honest citizenship.

Republic Day reminds us to care for our country daily.

Republic Day shows the power of equality.

Republic Day helps students understand justice.

Republic Day teaches that freedom needs care.

Republic Day quotes in English for school and social media

Republic Day reminds us that democracy is practised, not assumed.

Republic Day is about responsibility as much as pride.

Republic Day honours the promise of equality for every citizen.

Republic Day invites reflection, not noise.

Republic Day reminds us that the Constitution belongs to everyone.

Republic Day is about building trust across differences.

Republic Day teaches that freedom needs discipline.

Republic Day calls for participation, not indifference.

Republic Day reminds us to protect institutions and values.

Republic Day celebrates unity without uniformity.

Republic Day is about choosing fairness every day.

Republic Day honours voices that shaped the nation.

Republic Day reminds us to question with respect.

Republic Day is a reminder that progress must include all.

Republic Day calls for thoughtful citizenship.

Republic Day quotes in Hindi

Ganatantra Diwas hume yaad dilata hai ki azaadi zimmedari ke saath aati hai.

Ganatantra Diwas samvidhan ke moolyon ka samman karna sikhata hai.

Ganatantra Diwas barabari aur nyay ki ahmiyat batata hai.

Ganatantra Diwas hume ek dusre ko samajhne aur sunne ka mauka deta hai.

Ganatantra Diwas loktantra ko sirf maanane nahi, jeene ka sandesh deta hai.

Ganatantra Diwas sirf utsav nahi, nagrik kartavya ka din bhi hai.

Ganatantra Diwas hume zimmedar aur sachche nagrik banna sikhata hai.

Ganatantra Diwas ekta ka asli matlab samjhata hai.

Ganatantra Diwas desh ke bhavishya par sochne ka avsar deta hai.

Ganatantra Diwas samman, samvedansheelta aur sabhyata ka mahatva batata hai.

Ganatantra Diwas samvidhan par vishwas aur zimmedari dono ko majboot karta hai.

Ganatantra Diwas nyay aur samanata ke mool siddhanton ko yaad dilata hai.

Ganatantra Diwas azaadi ka sahi aur imandaar upyog sikhata hai.

Ganatantra Diwas har nagrik ki awaaz ki keemat batata hai.

Ganatantra Diwas garv ke saath vivek aur samajh bhi maangta hai.

Republic Day quotes in Telugu for WhatsApp and posts

Ganatantra Dinotsavam swatantrata badhyata tho untundani gurtu chestundi.

Ganatantra Dinotsavam samvidhanam yokka viluvalu gurinchi cheptundi.

Ganatantra Dinotsavam lokatantram ela jeevinchaalo telustundi.

Ganatantra Dinotsavam ekata yokka arthanni spastam chestundi.

Ganatantra Dinotsavam andari hakku samanam ani gurtu chestundi.

Ganatantra Dinotsavam badhyata kaligina swatantrata yokka viluva telustundi.

Ganatantra Dinotsavam nagarikula kartavyanni gurtu chestundi.

Ganatantra Dinotsavam Bharata samajam yokka balam chupistundi.

Ganatantra Dinotsavam gauravam tho paatu alochana adugutundi.

Ganatantra Dinotsavam samvidhanam manaku margam chupistundi.

Ganatantra Dinotsavam nyayam yokka viluva ni gurthistundi.

Ganatantra Dinotsavam swatantrata ni ela kapadalo nerputundi.

Ganatantra Dinotsavam manam kalisi munduku vellamani cheptundi.

Ganatantra Dinotsavam lokatantra balam gurinchi gurtu chestundi.

Ganatantra Dinotsavam bhavishyat kosam alochinchamani preranistundi.

Patriotic quotes to share on Republic Day

Republic Day reminds us that citizenship is an everyday act.

Republic Day is about choosing responsibility over comfort.

Republic Day honours those who built systems, not slogans.

Republic Day teaches patience, fairness and dialogue.

Republic Day reminds us that unity takes effort.

Republic Day is about values that last beyond a day.

Republic Day calls for thoughtful participation.

Republic Day reminds us that democracy needs care.

Republic Day honours the courage to disagree respectfully.

Republic Day is about protecting rights for all.

Republic Day reminds us that progress must be shared.

Republic Day is about listening as much as speaking.

Republic Day calls for integrity in action.

Republic Day honours the idea of India.

Republic Day reminds us to build, not divide.

Republic Day does not demand grand words. It asks for honest ones, and actions that follow.

