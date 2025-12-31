Republic Day Parade 2026 tickets: Booking date, price and how to book Planning to watch the Republic Day Parade 2026 in Delhi? Ticket bookings will begin soon. Check the booking start date, ticket price, venue details and step-by-step booking process here.

New Delhi:

Several people watch the Republic Day parade on TV, while many others wish to go to India Gate to watch the parade live. Most people are not aware of the procedure for booking passes to watch the Republic Day parade. In this article, we will give you complete information about this procedure.

With the help of this procedure, you can easily watch the Republic Day parade live. Last year, booking started from January 2 and continued till January 11. This time, keep an eye on official websites like rashtraparv.gov.in or aamantran.mod.gov.in for ticket booking dates.

Ticket prices (Expected)

Rs 20 to Rs 100, depending on the seating area and enclosure

Children over the legal age need their own tickets

The Ministry of Defence sets prices

What is the procedure?

For your information, the Ministry of Defence issues passes every year. You can book these passes or tickets online or offline. The online ticket booking process begins a few days before January 26th.

Let's first learn how to book online, and then learn about the offline booking process.

Online booking method:

First, visit the website aamantran.mod.gov.in and select the Republic Day Parade option from the list of events.

Your ID and mobile number will be verified first, and then you'll need to make an online payment based on your ticket number.

By following this procedure, you can watch the Republic Day parade live. Ticket prices may vary depending on the seat.

Offline booking method:

In Delhi, ticket counters are open at Seva Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Pragati Maidan, and Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. Valid photo identification is essential for offline and online ticket booking, so keep your Aadhaar card, voter ID, driver's license, or passport handy.

ALSO READ: Ahmedabad Flower Show 2026: Expected schedule, entry fee, venue, and other details