Ravan Dahan 2025 in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai: Shivaji Park, Azad Maidan, Vashi and more This Dussehra 2025, Mumbai lights up with Ravan Dahan at Shivaji Park, Azad Maidan, Vashi and more. Explore top venues and festive highlights.

As Dussehra sets in, Mumbai mixes its hum of activity with fervour. The city is filled to the brim with Ramleela performances, ceremonial parades, and the eagerly anticipated Ravan Dahan — the immolation of Ravana's effigy. To Mumbaikars, it's not only ritual but drama, religion, and civic bonding, reminding us all once again of the victory of good over evil.

If you’re planning to catch Ravan Dahan in Mumbai this year, here are the top venues that light up every Vijayadashami, plus tips to make the most of the celebrations.

Places in Mumbai known for Ravan Dahan

Shivaji Park, Dadar

One of Mumbai’s most iconic grounds, Shivaji Park hosts massive Dussehra celebrations with towering effigies, music, and cultural performances. Crowds from across the city gather here, making it one of the busiest and grandest Ravan Dahan venues.

Azad Maidan, CST

With its central location, Azad Maidan is a favourite spot for Ravan Dahan. Expect traditional Ramleela plays, fireworks, and the burning of large effigies that draw in families and students alike.

Thane (Upvan Lake Grounds)

Thane puts its own twist on parties in and around Upvan Lake, where food stalls, folk shows, and cultural events are organised by local committees as part of Ravan Dahan. The lakeside setting sets the mood for the festivities.

Vile Parle, Parleshwar Ground

In the west suburbs, Vile Parle's Parleshwar Ground is famous for its community-oriented Ravan Dahan. Smaller effigies, devotional songs, and family-oriented arrangements make it an ideal option if you would like a locality atmosphere.

Navi Mumbai (Vashi Ground)

Navi Mumbai residents visit the Vashi Ground for grand-scale Dussehra celebrations. Effigy burning here is followed by cultural shows and Ramleela performances, making a complete festive experience.

What to expect at Mumbai’s Ravan Dahan in 2025

Effigy sizes: From 30 ft to towering 100 ft+ effigies, crafted by local artists.

Evening timings: Most Ravan Dahan ceremonies happen after 6:30 PM, with fireworks shining best post-sunset.

Cultural mix: Alongside the burning of Ravana, expect bhajans, Ramleela acts, food stalls, and community gatherings.

Crowd pull: Central locations such as Shivaji Park and Azad Maidan fill up rapidly, whereas suburban plots provide more neighborhood, family-friendly experiences.

Eco-friendly practices: Numerous committees are shifting to more environmentally friendly materials and more secure fireworks.

Ravan Dahan in Mumbai isn't merely a conclusion to Navratri; it's a celebration that blends tradition with the city's unmatched energy. From the grandeur of Shivaji Park and Azad Maidan to the community warmth of Parleshwar Ground and Vashi, every corner of Mumbai offers its own way to relive the victory of Ram over Ravana.

