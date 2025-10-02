Ravan Dahan in Bengaluru [2025]: Palace Grounds to ISKCON, top places for celebrations Dussehra 2025 in Bengaluru will be grand with Ravan Dahan across the city. From Palace Grounds to ISKCON, discover the best places to witness the spectacle.

New Delhi:

As Dussehra approaches, Bengaluru gets adorned with Ramleela shows, cultural events, and the awe-inspiring Ravan Dahan. For the people of the city, it's not merely a ritual but a big community event that celebrates the triumph of good over evil in the form of fire, music, and faith.

In 2025, Ravan Dahan is expected to be bigger than ever, with talk of a 226-ft effigy being planned to headline the celebrations. Here are five places in Bengaluru known for Ravan Dahan and what to expect this year.

Best places for Ravan Dahan in Bengaluru

1. Palace grounds

A frontrunner for the city's biggest Ravan Dahan in 2025, Palace Grounds has the size and midtown location required for huge effigies and large gatherings. The 226-ft Ravana effigy is said to be held here, one of the largest in India.

2. Iskcon Bengaluru

ISKCON temple in Rajajinagar has Dussehra celebrations every year, with the burning of 50-foot effigies of Kumbhakarna and Ravana. Devotional singing, Ramleela performances, and fireworks are part of the celebration, attracting thousands of devotees.

3. Prestige shantiniketan, whitefield

Prestige Shantiniketan, one of Bengaluru's largest residential enclaves, is famous for its community-style Ravan Dahan celebrations. With family-friendly events, cultural activities, and food stalls, it is a crowd favourite among those who want a festive feel in a local setting.

4. Sarjapur Road communities

Apartment complexes along Sarjapur Road also celebrate Ravan Dahan, mixing tradition with neighbourhood festivities. These mid-level gatherings feature small effigies, Ramleela performances by kids, and local crackers.

5. Banashankari and local temple grounds

A few temples of Banashankari and neighbouring areas have their own effigy burning, preserving the essence of Dussehra among locals. These are grounded in faith and usually include bhajans and cultural programmes.

What to anticipate in Ravan Dahan in Bengaluru 2025

Date: Thursday, Vijayadashami, 2nd October 2025

Timings: Post-sunset

Scale: From street-corner effigies to the huge Palace Grounds spectacle, get ready for a diverse spread of celebrations.

Festive atmosphere: Ramleela performances, devotional ballads, firecrackers, and group outings form a part of the festivities.

Visitor tips: Reach early for larger events, particularly at Palace Grounds and ISKCON. Be prepared for traffic hold-ups, and heed safety advisories close to firework areas.

Ravan Dahan in Bengaluru sees scale, tradition, and neighbourhood spirit coming together. From the majesty of Palace Grounds to the devotional presence of ISKCON, the colour and fanfare of celebrations at Prestige Shantiniketan, and the warmth of neighbourly gatherings, the city has plenty of ways to watch the incandescent end to Dussehra. In 2025, as effigies illuminate the Bengaluru sky, the festivities will again jog our memory for the ageless triumph of good over evil.