Ravan Dahan 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Best venues, timings and what to expect From Red Fort to Janakpuri, Delhi-NCR’s Ravan Dahan 2025 brings giant effigies, Ramlila plays and fireworks. Explore top venues, timings and tips.

New Delhi:

Grand processions, Ramleela performances, and the flaming spectacle of Ravan Dahanthe burning of Ravana's effigybring Delhi to life as Dussehra approaches. Set against the backdrop of historic grounds and community stages, it serves as a potent reminder of good's victory over evil and is regarded by many in the capital as the festival's most dramatic highlight.

If you’re planning to witness Ravan Dahan in Delhi this year, here are some of the most popular venues that have hosted unforgettable events, plus tips to make sure you don’t miss the action. The muhurat timing for Ravan Dahan is between 6:03 PM and 7:10 PM.

Best places in Delhi and Noida for Ravan Dahan 2025

Red Fort (Luv Kush Ramleela Ground)

Perhaps the most iconic setting in Delhi, the Red Fort lawns host one of the city’s grandest Ravan Dahan events. Bollywood celebrities often participate (this year, Bobby Deol is expected to perform), making it a star-studded crowd-puller. The effigies are massive, and the Ramleela here is one of the oldest in the capital.

Ramlila Maidan, Ajmeri Gate

One of Delhi’s oldest and most traditional venues, Ramlila Maidan offers the full cultural package: live Ramleela plays, devotional music, and towering effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhakarna that go up in flames. A must-visit for those who love authenticity. The event starts early, so it is best to reach at 5:00 PM.

Dwarka Sector 10 Ground

This venue is famous for hosting some of the tallest effigies in the city, in past years, going over 200 feet. Expect big crowds, fireworks, and an atmosphere buzzing with energy. Perfect if you want scale and spectacle. The event is expected to occur around 8:00 PM.

Janakpuri Ramlila Maidan

Janakpuri’s Ravan Dahan has a community vibe. It's family-friendly and has manageable crowds compared to central venues. You can enjoy a mix of cultural activities, food stalls, and festive music along with the effigy burning. Usually the event starts at 7:00 PM.

Noida Stadium (Sector 21A)

For those in NCR, Noida Stadium hosts one of the largest Ravan Dahan events outside central Delhi. It features Ramleela performances and fireworks. This event attracts large crowds from Noida and Ghaziabad.

What to expect and how Delhi’s Ravan Dahan stands out

Scale and size: Effigies range from 50 ft to over 200 ft, with many made from eco-friendly materials.

Evening timings: Most effigy burnings take place after 6:30 PM, right after sunset, when fireworks light up the night sky.

Star power: Delhi’s bigger venues often have political figures, Bollywood stars, or celebrity guests.

Cultural mix: Look forward to Ramleela acts, devotional music, and numerous food stalls before the effigies are burned.

Crowd and logistics: Red Fort and Ramlila Maidan get crowded early, so plan to arrive at least 1 to 2 hours earlier. Public transport is the best option since traffic diversions are common.

In Delhi, Ravan Dahan is more than just a custom; it's a huge cultural celebration that combines theatre, customs, and a sense of community. The family-friendly environment of Janakpuri offers distinctive ways to celebrate Vijayadashami, from the star-studded event at Red Fort to the genuine charm of Ramlila Maidan and the tall effigies of Dwarka. When effigies light up Delhi's skyline in 2025, the city will once more be filled with the timeless triumph of good over evil.

