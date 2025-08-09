Raksha Bandhan messages 2025: Heart-touching wishes in English, Hindi and Marathi Looking for the best Raksha Bandhan 2025 messages? Here’s a collection in English, Hindi, and Marathi for brothers, sisters, and even long-distance siblings.

New Delhi:

Raksha Bandhan 2025 is a celebration of the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters. It’s a day filled with love, promises, and heartfelt emotions expressed through warm messages and wishes. Whether you’re near or far, the right words can make your sibling feel truly special.

In this collection, you’ll find Raksha Bandhan messages in English, Hindi, and Marathi, thoughtfully crafted for brothers, sisters, and even long-distance relationships. Use them for WhatsApp, cards, social media captions, or just to bring a smile to your sibling’s face.

Looking for poetic lines? Check out our Raksha Bandhan shayari in Hindi & English

If you need emotional wishes, explore our Rakhi wishes for brother and sister.

Raksha Bandhan messages in English

Wishing you a Raksha Bandhan filled with love, laughter, and endless memories. This Rakhi, I’m grateful for your love and care every single day. Raksha Bandhan is a reminder that our bond is unbreakable. No matter where life takes us, you’ll always be my sibling first. May our bond grow stronger with each passing Rakhi. You are not just my sibling, you are my forever friend. Happy Raksha Bandhan to the one who knows me best. On this Rakhi, I pray for your happiness and success. Siblings like you make life brighter and better. Happy Rakhi! You are my strength and my joy. This Rakhi, I send you all my love and blessings. May our sibling bond be filled with joy and protection. You are my protector, my guide, and my cheerleader. Our childhood fights only made our bond stronger. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my favourite person in the world. You’re the best gift life has given me. Rakhi is special because of you. Our love is tied in the thread of Rakhi forever. May you always stay blessed, healthy, and happy. Here’s to celebrating the beautiful bond we share.

Don’t miss our Rakhi status video downloads for WhatsApp and social media

Rakhi messages for brother

Happy Rakhi to my amazing brother — my protector and guide. You are my hero in every sense of the word. Thank you for always being there when I need you. No one can replace you, my dear brother. On this Rakhi, I wish you happiness, health, and success. My childhood was special because of you. You’ve always been my shield against life’s storms. Happy Raksha Bandhan to the best brother in the world. Brother, you are my pride and my joy. May you achieve everything you dream of. I am lucky to have a brother like you. Your love and care mean the world to me. Happy Rakhi to my forever protector. Thank you for all the love you’ve given me. Our bond is the strongest thread in my life. Brother, you are my safe place to fall. Rakhi is my way of saying I love you. Wishing you endless happiness this Rakhi. I’m proud to call you my brother. You make Raksha Bandhan truly special for me.

Rakhi messages for sister

Happy Raksha Bandhan to the best sister in the world. You are my constant source of love and care. Thank you for always being my biggest supporter. Sister, you are my best friend for life. On this Rakhi, I send you all my blessings. My life is brighter because you are in it. You’ve always been there to cheer me up. I’m grateful for every memory we’ve shared. Happy Rakhi, my loving sister. May you always stay happy and healthy. You’re my safe place and my partner in crime. Rakhi reminds me how lucky I am to have you. You inspire me every single day. Sister, you make my life beautiful. Thank you for your unconditional love. May our bond keep growing stronger. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my guiding light. You’re my forever friend and sister. Our bond is my most treasured gift. I’m proud to have you as my sister.

Rakhi messages for long-distance brother

Even miles apart, our hearts are always connected. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my faraway brother. Distance can’t weaken our bond. I miss celebrating Rakhi with you in person. You’re always in my thoughts and prayers. Our love travels beyond any distance. Rakhi feels incomplete without you here. I’m sending this Rakhi with all my love. Even oceans can’t keep our bond apart. You may be far, but you’re always close to my heart. Happy Rakhi from miles away. This thread carries my love across the distance. I’m proud of everything you’re achieving. Distance only makes my love grow stronger. Can’t wait for the day we celebrate together again. May you feel my blessings wherever you are. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my brother overseas. You’re far in miles, but near in love. This Rakhi reminds me of our childhood days. I’m tying my love to you through this message.

Raksha Bandhan messages in Hindi

Rakhi ka dhaaga, pyaar ka paigam. Bhai-behan ka rishta, sadaa rahe anmol. Raksha Bandhan ki shubhkamnayein. Bhai meri shakti, meri shaan. Behan ka pyaar sadaa rahe saath. Rakhi ka tyohaar khushiyan laaye. Bhai ki kalai pe sajti rakhi. Rishton ka yeh anmol bandhan. Rakhi ke saath duaon ka tohfa. Bhai-behan ka pyaar sadaa rahe. Rakhi ka dhaaga hamesha majboot rahe. Is pavitra bandhan ko salaam. Bhai ke liye behan ki dua. Raksha Bandhan ka utsav mubarak. Bhai behan ka saath amar rahe. Rakhi ka din khushiyon se bhara rahe. Bhai ke liye pyaar ka paigam. Behan ka rishta sabse pyara. Raksha Bandhan ka tyohaar sukh laye. Bhai behan ka pyaar sadaa mehka rahe.

Raksha Bandhan messages in Marathi

Rakhi cha dhaaga, premacha pramaan. Bhau-bahincha bandhan sadaa rahu de majboot. Raksha Bandhan chya hardik shubhechha. Bhau majha abhimaan aani shakti. Bahin majhi jagachi sarvottam saathi. Rakhi cha tyohaar anand gheun yao. Bhau cha haat rakhi ne sajla. Rishtyancha ha anmol bandhan. Rakhi sobat aashirwadacha tohfa. Bhau-bahincha prem sadaa raahu de. Rakhi cha dhaaga amhi kadhi sodnaar nahi. He pavitra bandhan sadaa aathvanat raaho. Bhau saathi bahincha aashirwad. Raksha Bandhan cha utsav khushal sathav. Bhau-bahincha prem amrutapeksha madhur. Rakhi cha divas anandacha raaho. Bhau saathi premacha sandesh. Bahincha premacha rishta anmol. Raksha Bandhan cha tyohaar sukh samruddhi gheun yao. Bhau-bahincha bandhan sadaa sugandhit raaho.

Looking for a more visual feel? Browse our Rakhi photo gallery

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of lifelong love, trust, and togetherness between brothers and sisters. Whether expressed in English, Hindi, or Marathi, these messages capture the emotions of Rakhi perfectly. This year, make your sibling feel cherished by sending them a heartfelt message that strengthens your bond even more.