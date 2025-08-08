Raksha Bandhan 2025 in USA: Shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi in New York, Texas, California and more Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 in the USA with full devotion. Find the exact Rakhi tying muhurat for New York, California, Texas, and other US cities.

New Delhi:

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that brings together families. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi on their brother’s hand and wish for their happiness and well-being. Brothers, in turn, promise to protect their sisters and bless them with love and support.

Depending on the Shubh Muhurat, sisters tie Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers during the most auspicious window. The celebration holds equal emotional significance for Indians living abroad, especially across the United States.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 date and Purnima tithi

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on Purnima, or the full moon day in the month of Shravan.

In India, the Purnima Tithi begins at 02:12 PM on August 08, 2025, and ends at 01:24 PM on August 09, 2025.

However, in the United States, due to time zone differences, the Purnima timings and Shubh Muhurat vary by state. Here's a detailed guide for some of the major US cities.

Rakhi time in different US cities

New York

Purnima Tithi: Begins at 04:42 AM on August 08 and ends at 03:54 AM on August 09, 2025

Begins at 04:42 AM on August 08 and ends at 03:54 AM on August 09, 2025 Bhadra Kaal ends at: 04:18 PM

04:18 PM Shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi: 04:18 PM to 10:02 PM on August 8

04:18 PM to 10:02 PM on August 8 Raksha Bandhan celebration date: August 8, 2025

New York will experience Bhadra Kaal during the first half of Purnima. Rakhi should be tied after 04:18 PM.

California

Purnima Tithi: Begins at 01:42 AM on August 08 and ends at 12:54 AM on August 09, 2025

Begins at 01:42 AM on August 08 and ends at 12:54 AM on August 09, 2025 Bhadra Kaal ends at: 01:18 PM

01:18 PM Shubh Muhurat to tie Rakhi: 01:18 PM to 09:52 PM on August 8

01:18 PM to 09:52 PM on August 8 Raksha Bandhan celebration date: August 8, 2025

Rakhi tying should be done after 01:18 PM, once Bhadra Kaal concludes.

Washington

Purnima Tithi: Begins at 04:42 AM on August 08 and ends at 03:54 AM on August 09, 2025

Begins at 04:42 AM on August 08 and ends at 03:54 AM on August 09, 2025 Bhadra Kaal ends at: 04:18 PM

04:18 PM Shubh Muhurat to tie Rakhi: 04:18 PM to 10:12 PM on August 8

04:18 PM to 10:12 PM on August 8 Raksha Bandhan celebration date: August 8, 2025

Wait until Bhadra Kaal ends in the afternoon before beginning Rakhi rituals.

Texas

Purnima Tithi: Begins at 03:42 AM on August 08 and ends at 02:54 AM on August 09, 2025

Begins at 03:42 AM on August 08 and ends at 02:54 AM on August 09, 2025 Bhadra Kaal ends at: 03:18 PM

03:18 PM Shubh Muhurat to tie Rakhi: 03:18 PM to 10:14 PM on August 8

03:18 PM to 10:14 PM on August 8 Raksha Bandhan celebration date: August 8, 2025

Celebrate Rakhi after 03:18 PM for an auspicious and peaceful ritual.

New Jersey

Purnima Tithi: Begins at 04:42 AM on August 08 and ends at 03:54 AM on August 09, 2025

Begins at 04:42 AM on August 08 and ends at 03:54 AM on August 09, 2025 Bhadra Kaal ends at: 04:18 PM

04:18 PM Shubh Muhurat to tie Rakhi: 04:18 PM to 10:03 PM on August 8

04:18 PM to 10:03 PM on August 8 Raksha Bandhan celebration date: August 8, 2025

New Jersey follows the same timing as New York. Plan your Rakhi rituals after 04:18 PM.

Illinois

Purnima Tithi: Begins at 03:42 AM on August 08 and ends at 02:54 AM on August 09, 2025

Begins at 03:42 AM on August 08 and ends at 02:54 AM on August 09, 2025 Bhadra Kaal ends at: 03:18 PM

03:18 PM Shubh Muhurat to tie Rakhi: 03:18 PM to 10:14 PM on August 8

03:18 PM to 10:14 PM on August 8 Raksha Bandhan celebration date: August 8, 2025

Ensure you tie the Rakhi post-03:18 PM, after the Bhadra period ends.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2025 wishes LIVE: Best Happy Rakhi messages, quotes, images for brother and sister