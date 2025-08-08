Raksha Bandhan 2025 muhurat in Canada: City-wise Rakhi timing for Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal Planning to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 in Canada? Here’s when to tie the Rakhi in each city for blessings, love, and divine timing.

New Delhi:

Raksha Bandhan is more than just a ritual; it’s a celebration of love, protection, and deep-rooted sibling connection. No matter where we live in the world, the festival brings families together in spirit. For Indian families across Canada, observing Raksha Bandhan 2025 with the right Shubh Muhurat adds even more meaning to this sacred bond.

In 2025, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 8 in Canada and on August 9 in India, which is the Purnima (full moon day) of the Shravan month. But timing matters, especially to avoid Bhadra Kaal, the inauspicious period during which tying Rakhi is discouraged.

Here’s a detailed guide to the city-wise Rakhi muhurat timings across Canada, so you can celebrate with blessings and tradition.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 muhurat in Canada

Toronto

Purnima Tithi: 4:42 AM (Aug 8) – 3:54 AM (Aug 9)

4:42 AM (Aug 8) – 3:54 AM (Aug 9) Bhadra Kaal Ends: 4:18 PM on August 8

4:18 PM on August 8 Rakhi Muhurat: 4:18 PM – 10:28 PM on August 8

4:18 PM – 10:28 PM on August 8 Best time to celebrate: After 4:18 PM on August 8, 2025

Tip: Always tie the Rakhi after Bhadra Kaal ends for maximum spiritual benefit.

Montreal

Purnima Tithi: 4:42 AM (Aug 8) – 3:54 AM (Aug 9)

4:42 AM (Aug 8) – 3:54 AM (Aug 9) Bhadra Kaal Ends: 4:18 PM on August 8

4:18 PM on August 8 Rakhi Muhurat: 4:18 PM – 10:07 PM on August 8

4:18 PM – 10:07 PM on August 8 Best time to celebrate: Evening of August 8, 2025

Montreal follows similar timings to Toronto, with slightly earlier nightfall.

Vancouver

Purnima Tithi: 1:42 AM (Aug 8) – 12:54 AM (Aug 9)

1:42 AM (Aug 8) – 12:54 AM (Aug 9) Bhadra Kaal Ends: 1:18 PM on August 8

1:18 PM on August 8 Rakhi Muhurat: 1:18 PM – 10:32 PM on August 8

1:18 PM – 10:32 PM on August 8 Best time to celebrate: Mid-afternoon onwards on August 8, 2025

Vancouver families can start tying Rakhi earlier in the day, thanks to time zone shifts.

Why Bhadra Kaal matters on Raksha Bandhan

Bhadra Kaal is considered an inauspicious period according to Hindu Panchang. It’s advised to avoid important rituals like tying Rakhi during this time. Tying Rakhi after Bhadra ends ensures the festival brings positivity, health, and longevity to both siblings.

Celebrate with love, wherever you are

Even thousands of miles from India, the spirit of Raksha Bandhan binds us together. In 2025, take a moment during the Shubh Muhurat to honour your sibling bond—whether it's over a video call, an in-person ceremony, or a heartfelt message with a Rakhi in the post.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025 to all our readers across Canada!

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2025 wishes LIVE: Best Happy Rakhi messages, quotes, images for brother and sister