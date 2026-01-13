Happy Pongal 2026 wishes in Tamil, English and images for WhatsApp Celebrate Pongal 2026 with heartfelt wishes in Tamil and English. Share short Pongal messages, family greetings and festive images with loved ones this harvest festival.

Pongal wishes 2026: Pongal is the festival of blessings, the day to worship the sun, the earth, and the cyclic patterns of life. As the kolam wakes up the homes with the sweetness of the sugar cane and the warmth of the freshly prepared Pongal, the harvest season presents the opportunity to be together.

As Pongal 2026 is drawing near, exchanging heartfelt wishes is a lovely way to connect. These wishes in Tamil or English convey happiness and warmth that is apt for wishing families and friends on Pongal.

Happy Pongal 2026 wishes in Tamil

Iniya Pongal nalvaazhthukkal! Ungal vaazhkai sandhoshathaal pongattum.

Thai Pongal vaazhthukkal! Aarokkiyamum amaithiyum ungaludan irukkattum.

Indha Pongal ungal veetil sukhamaana naalgalai kondu vara vendum.

Suriyanin aruludan, ungal vaazhvil oli peruga.

Pongal pandigai pola ungal vaazhkaiyum pongi vazhiya.

Indha Thai Pongal ungal kanavugalai niraivera seiyattum.

Ungal uzhaippukku nalla palan indha Pongalil kidaikkattum.

Kudumbathudan sandhoshamum samadhanamum adhigamaaga irukkattum.

Vaazhkaiyin ella naalgalum Pongal pola inimaiyaga irukkattum.

Happy Pongal 2026! Pudhiya aarambhangal ungalai thedi varattum.

Happy Pongal 2026 wishes in English

Happy Pongal 2026! May your life overflow with joy and abundance.

Wishing you a Pongal filled with warmth, gratitude, and happiness.

May this harvest festival bring peace and prosperity to your home.

Let Pongal usher in a new beginning full of hope.

May your hard work bear sweet rewards this season.

Here’s to simple joys, shared meals, and grateful hearts.

May sunshine and positivity guide your days ahead.

Wishing you good health and joyful moments this Pongal.

May the year ahead be calm, kind, and fulfilling.

Happy Pongal! Celebrate the beauty of new beginnings.

Happy Pongal 2026 wishes in Tamil for family

Iniya Pongal vaazhthukkal! Nam kudumbam sandhoshathaal pongattum.

Indha Pongal nam veetil anbum amaithiyum adhigamaaga irukkattum.

Thai Pongal nam kudumbathukku nalla aarambhamaaga irukkattum.

Kudumbathudan irukkum neram eppodhum sirappaga irukkattum.

Ungal uzhaippum anbum indha Pongalil palan adaikkattum.

Nam veetil sirippum santhoshamum kuraiyaamal irukkattum.

Indha Pongal nam uravugalai melum balapaduthattum.

Aarokkiyamum nalla mananilaiyum nam ellorukkum kidaikkattum.

Thai Pongal nam veetil niraivai kondu varattum.

Kudumbathudan serndhu indha Pongalai magizhchiyudan kondaduvom.

Happy Pongal 2026 wishes in English for family

Happy Pongal 2026 to our family, may our home always stay warm and happy.

Wishing our family health, harmony, and togetherness this Pongal.

May this festival strengthen our bonds and fill our hearts with peace.

Grateful for family, food, and shared moments this Pongal.

May laughter and love continue to fill our home.

Wishing everyone a calm, joyful, and prosperous year ahead.

Pongal reminds us how lucky we are to have each other.

May our home always overflow with warmth and care.

Sending love and gratitude to our family this Pongal.

Let this Pongal bring us closer than ever.

Short Tamil Pongal wishes for WhatsApp and images

Iniya Pongal vaazhthukkal!

Thai Pongal vaazhthukkal!

Vaazhkai pongi vazhiya!

Sandhosham peruga!

Aarokkiyamum selvamum kidaikkattum!

Pongal nalvaazhthukkal!

Pudhiya aarambham indha Pongalil!

Niraivum inimaiyum peruga!

Sandhosham niraintha Pongal!

Happy Pongal 2026!

Make the best of the day, and share these heartfelt family wishes with your loved ones.