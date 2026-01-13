Pongal 2026 kolam, rangoli and muggulu ideas to brighten your home From classic kolams to colourful rangolis and simple muggulu, here are easy Pongal 2026 décor ideas that bring warmth, tradition and festive joy to your home.

Pongal mornings have a certain magic. The sun shows up right on cue, coffee smells stronger than usual, and there’s a quiet competition between neighbours over who woke up earliest to draw the kolam. In the year 2026, the Pongal décor trend is embracing this feeling of warmth and has come up with designs that are earthy, joyful, and imperfect.

Kolam, Rangoli, and Muggulu are more than just designs on the floor, as they are the little love notes to the seasons themselves. Kolam is made with rice flour, colours, and lots and lots of patience, which welcomes prosperity, positivity, and joy.

Pongal kolam ideas for 2026

For Pongal 2026, traditional kolams are making a gentle comeback! It is all about clean lines, white rice flour, and motifs that feel familiar. Think overflowing Pongal pots, sugarcane stalks, lotus flowers, and the sun sitting proudly at the centre, watching over everything.

These kolams work beautifully at the entrance of the house or near the courtyard. They don’t shout for attention; they glow quietly. Perfect if you like your Pongal aesthetic peaceful, grounded, and slightly nostalgic.

Rangoli ideas for Pongal 2026

If kolam is poetry, rangoli is a celebration. Pongal rangolis in 2026 are all about colour, bright yellows, leafy greens, deep reds, and pops of turquoise. Floral rangolis using marigolds and rose petals are especially popular, adding texture (and compliments).

Rangolis work well for common spaces, living rooms, verandas, or apartment corridors. They’re festive, photogenic, and forgiving if a line goes slightly rogue. The goal isn’t perfection; it’s joy.

Muggulu designs for Pongal 2026

Muggulu designs, which are quite popular in Andhra and Telangana homes, work best if you would like your design to be symmetric and you don't want to take up a whole lot of time. Dot designs, lines, and geometry make these very soothing to create and pleasing to the eyes as well.

For Pongal 2026, muggulu designs featuring sun symbols, dots forming diamonds, and harvest designs are the most sought-after ones. These designs are elegant, hold significance, and can be quite meditation-intensive to make.

Lines may smudge, colours may mix, but the feeling stays just right. And if a neighbour pauses to admire your design, congratulations, your Pongal has officially begun.

