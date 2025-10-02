Patna Ravan Dahan 2025 at Gandhi Maidan: Lanka Dahan expected time and key details On 2 October, Patna’s Gandhi Maidan will witness Ravan Dahan once again. Find out the expected Lanka Dahan time, main arrangements, and safety guidelines.

New Delhi:

Gandhi Maidan in Bihar's Patna is one of the city’s most iconic and central grounds. Known historically as a place of political rallies, public events and cultural gatherings, it transforms every Dussehra into a spectacle of devotion and drama.

This year, too, Gandhi Maidan is the venue for the Ravan Dahan (Lanka Dahan / Ravan Vadh) event in Patna. The district administration is working in full swing, dividing the ground into sectors, installing CCTV cameras, and coordinating with police for crowd management.

Expected timing of Ravan Dahan in Patna 2025

Public notices and local reports suggest that Ravan Dahan at Gandhi Maidan will be held after 5 PM. Because of crowd size and ritual timings, there is flexibility and the burning may begin anytime later in the evening.

Rain earlier in the week had damaged some effigies, which were repaired in time. The district is on alert mode to adjust timing if there is any weather impact.

Ravan Dahan timings in other Bihar districts

Supaul (Gandhi Maidan): 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Chhapra (Rajendra Stadium) : 5:30 PM

: 5:30 PM Samastipur (Housing Board Ground): 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Saharsa (College Campus, Purab Bazar): after 5:00 PM

after 5:00 PM Rohtas: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Madhepura: 5:30 PM

5:30 PM Banka (Rajoun in Ranitkar): 6:30 PM

Note: These district timings may shift based on local conditions and weather.

Preparations and security during Ravan Dahan at Gandhi Maidan

The ground is divided into four sectors, each with administrative oversight.

128 CCTV cameras installed for surveillance across the venue.

Backup power and remote control ignition systems are in place to ensure that rain or power glitches don’t hamper the event.

Fireworks and smoke effects have been calibrated; the effigies are varnished to minimise rain damage.

Officials expect heavy crowds; traffic diversions and parking zones have been planned.

VIP attendees: It’s reported that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will participate.

Tips for spectators going to Gandhi Maidan