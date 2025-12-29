New Year party in Mumbai and Thane: Best events, clubs and open-air celebrations to ring in 2026

New Year’s Eve in Mumbai is never just one night; it’s a mood. The city slows down just enough to dress up, step out and stay out far longer than planned. From clubs in Andheri and Lower Parel to open-air parties on the city’s edges, Mumbai doesn’t believe in a quiet countdown. It believes in music that spills past midnight, traffic that tests patience, and dance floors that refuse to thin out before 3 am.
What makes the New Year in Mumbai special is choice. You can go all-out glamorous, keep it casual, escape to a resort-style party, or stick to a neighbourhood favourite that feels familiar but festive. Whether you’re planning weeks ahead or deciding at the last minute, these New Year’s Eve parties across Mumbai promise the right mix of music, mood and midnight magic to welcome 2026 properly.
New year’s Eve parties in Mumbai and Thane to welcome 2026
1) Grand NYE celebration
- Why to attend: Mumbai’s biggest open-air New Year’s Eve
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 7:00 pm onwards
- Location: Mostly Grills, The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai
- Cost: Varies by table / ticket
2) NYE 2026 – Bollywood Disco, Silverador Resort Club
- Why attend: A Bollywood-themed disco with laser lights, DJ beats, outdoor ambience and a midnight fireworks show, perfect if you like your countdown loud and nostalgic.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 8:00 pm – 2:00 am
- Location: Silverador Resort Club, Mumbai
- Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards
- Where to book: District / BookMyShow
3) Dragon’s NYE 2026 – Dragonfly Experience
- Why attend: Heavy beats, premium cocktails and one of the city’s biggest NYE club crowds. Expect packed dance floors and a high-energy countdown.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: Late evening onwards
- Location: Dragonfly Experience, Andheri East
- Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards
- Where to book: BookMyShow
4) New Year’s Eve 2026 at Balsa – Lower Parel
- Why attend: Stylish, neon-lit and lively, ideal for groups who want a buzzing countdown without full nightclub chaos.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 9:00 pm – 1:00 am
- Location: Balsa, Lower Parel
- Cost: From Rs 3,000
- Where to book: District
5) New Year Party – Harbour O4, Thane
- Why attend: A big open-air celebration with Bollywood hits, food counters and a crowd that doesn’t wrap up early.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 9:00 pm onwards
- Location: Harbour O’4, Thane
- Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards
- Where to book: BookMyShow
6) Starlight Gala – Woodstock Acres Villa Resort
- Why attend: Resort-style NYE with festive lights, Bollywood music and plenty of space to dance under the stars.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 8:00 pm – 2:00 am
- Location: Woodstock Acres Villa Resort, Thane
- Cost: From Rs 899
- Where to book: District
7) NYE at Bounce – Infiniti Mall, Malad
- Why attend: A playful alternative to clubbing, music, social vibes and structured fun before the midnight countdown.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 7:00 pm – 1:00 am
- Location: Bounce, Infiniti Mall, Malad
- Cost: Rs 1,499
- Where to book: Official Bounce website / BookMyShow
8) Bollywood Night – Farm Regency Resort Lawn
- Why attend: Under-the-stars Bollywood party with nature vibes and a relaxed but festive crowd.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 8:00 pm – 3:00 am
- Location: Farm Regency Resort, Mumbai
- Cost: From Rs 899
- Where to book: District
9) Bar Bank Juhu – The Final Countdown
- Why attend: A Mumbai NYE classic, big DJs, confetti blasts, multiple music zones and a dressed-up crowd that knows the drill.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 9:00 pm onwards
- Location: Bar Bank, Juhu
- Cost: Varies by table/ticket
- Where to book: Direct reservation / Event platforms
Have the best time this new year!
