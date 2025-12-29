New Year party in Mumbai and Thane: Best events, clubs and open-air celebrations to ring in 2026 From buzzing clubs to open-air resort parties, Mumbai and Thane are set for a loud, festive New Year’s Eve. Here’s where to party your way into 2026.

New Year’s Eve in Mumbai is never just one night; it’s a mood. The city slows down just enough to dress up, step out and stay out far longer than planned. From clubs in Andheri and Lower Parel to open-air parties on the city’s edges, Mumbai doesn’t believe in a quiet countdown. It believes in music that spills past midnight, traffic that tests patience, and dance floors that refuse to thin out before 3 am.

What makes the New Year in Mumbai special is choice. You can go all-out glamorous, keep it casual, escape to a resort-style party, or stick to a neighbourhood favourite that feels familiar but festive. Whether you’re planning weeks ahead or deciding at the last minute, these New Year’s Eve parties across Mumbai promise the right mix of music, mood and midnight magic to welcome 2026 properly.

New year’s Eve parties in Mumbai and Thane to welcome 2026

1) G rand NYE celebration

Why to attend: Mumbai’s biggest open-air New Year’s Eve

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 7:00 pm onwards

Location: Mostly Grills, The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai

Cost: Varies by table / ticket

2) NYE 2026 – Bollywood Disco, Silverador Resort Club

Why attend: A Bollywood-themed disco with laser lights, DJ beats, outdoor ambience and a midnight fireworks show, perfect if you like your countdown loud and nostalgic.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm – 2:00 am

Location: Silverador Resort Club, Mumbai

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards

Where to book: District / BookMyShow

3) Dragon’s NYE 2026 – Dragonfly Experience

Why attend: Heavy beats, premium cocktails and one of the city’s biggest NYE club crowds. Expect packed dance floors and a high-energy countdown.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: Late evening onwards

Location: Dragonfly Experience, Andheri East

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow

4) New Year’s Eve 2026 at Balsa – Lower Parel

Why attend: Stylish, neon-lit and lively, ideal for groups who want a buzzing countdown without full nightclub chaos.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 9:00 pm – 1:00 am

Location: Balsa, Lower Parel

Cost: From Rs 3,000

Where to book: District

5) New Year Party – Harbour O4, Thane

Why attend: A big open-air celebration with Bollywood hits, food counters and a crowd that doesn’t wrap up early.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 9:00 pm onwards

Location: Harbour O’4, Thane

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow

6) Starlight Gala – Woodstock Acres Villa Resort

Why attend: Resort-style NYE with festive lights, Bollywood music and plenty of space to dance under the stars.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm – 2:00 am

Location: Woodstock Acres Villa Resort, Thane

Cost: From Rs 899

Where to book: District

7) NYE at Bounce – Infiniti Mall, Malad

Why attend: A playful alternative to clubbing, music, social vibes and structured fun before the midnight countdown.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 7:00 pm – 1:00 am

Location: Bounce, Infiniti Mall, Malad

Cost: Rs 1,499

Where to book: Official Bounce website / BookMyShow

8) Bollywood Night – Farm Regency Resort Lawn

Why attend: Under-the-stars Bollywood party with nature vibes and a relaxed but festive crowd.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm – 3:00 am

Location: Farm Regency Resort, Mumbai

Cost: From Rs 899

Where to book: District

9) Bar Bank Juhu – The Final Countdown

Why attend: A Mumbai NYE classic, big DJs, confetti blasts, multiple music zones and a dressed-up crowd that knows the drill.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 9:00 pm onwards

Location: Bar Bank, Juhu

Cost: Varies by table/ticket

Where to book: Direct reservation / Event platforms

Have the best time this new year!

