New Year celebration in Pune: Best parties, stay options and events to book early

New Year’s Eve in Pune has quietly levelled up. The city now offers everything from family-friendly hotel celebrations and open-air DJ nights to rooftop parties and late-night clubbing in Koregaon Park and Baner. It’s festive without being frantic, and increasingly, well curated.
If you’re planning to step out on December 31, these new and notable New Year parties in Pune are worth bookmarking early. Take a look:
Family-friendly New Year parties in Pune with food, seating and stay options
The Orchid Pune – Poolside New Year Celebration
Why to attend: Set in an open-air poolside venue, this celebration blends a high-energy Bollywood DJ with ambient lighting and a lavish world-class buffet. With confirmed seating, Jain food options and kids’ zones, it’s one of the most family-friendly New Year parties in the city. Staycation options make it even easier.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 8:00 pm – 12:00 midnight
- Location: Poolside, The Orchid Hotel Pune
- Cost: Platinum: Rs 9,000 per couple/ Gold: Rs 7,500 per couple/ Kids (5–11 years): Rs 3,500/ Kids below 5 years: Complimentary
- Where to book: +91 8956736151 / 8484970516
Sayaji Hotel Pune – Bollywood New Year Bash
- Why to attend: A vibrant celebration zone filled with music, dance and high-energy entertainment. Expect peppy Bollywood beats, a buzzing dance floor and indulgent food and drinks. Guests can choose between two distinct experiences, making this a lively, all-out New Year celebration.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 7:00 pm onwards
- Location: Sayaji Hotel, Wakad, Pune
- Cost: À la carte
- Where to book: +91 91756 06196 / 93722 67401
Rooftop and luxury New Year events in Pune for groups and party lovers
Asilo – The Westin Pune Koregaon Park
- Why to attend: A sky-high New Year party with serious energy. DJs and live percussionists set the mood as guests dance under the open sky. The cabana option makes this a strong pick for groups who want a private but lively celebration.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 8:00 pm – 1:00 am
- Location: Asilo, The Westin Pune Koregaon Park
- Cost: Rs 8,500++ per person/ Rs 60,000++ per cabana (max 8 guests)
- Where to book: +91 70662 00300
Classic Pune New Year parties that never miss
High Spirits Café – Koregaon Park
- Why to attend: A Pune New Year classic. Live music, DJs and a crowd that stays energetic till late. Less formal, more about dancing and good vibes.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: Evening onwards
- Location: Koregaon Park
- Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards
- Where to book: BookMyShow / Venue reservations
Penthouze – Baner
- Why to attend: For proper nightclub energy. DJs, laser lights and a dressed-up crowd that comes ready for a loud countdown.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 9:00 pm onwards
- Location: Baner
- Cost: Rs 3,500 onwards
- Where to book: Event platforms / Direct reservation
New Year plans in Pune for food, drinks and chill energy
Toit Pune – Kalyani Nagar
- Why to attend: Craft beer, festive menus and a relaxed-but-busy crowd. Ideal if you want food, drinks and music without nightclub chaos.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 7:00 pm onwards
- Location: Kalyani Nagar
- Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards
- Where to book: Zomato / Direct reservation
The Daily All Day – Koregaon Park
- Why to attend: Festive, social and stylish. DJs, cocktails and a crowd that enjoys music and conversation in equal measure.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 8:00 pm onwards
- Location: Koregaon Park
- Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards
- Where to book: BookMyShow / Venue booking
