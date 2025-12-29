New Year celebration in Pune: Best parties, stay options and events to book early From family-friendly hotel parties to rooftop DJ nights and late-night clubbing, Pune’s New Year scene offers curated celebrations for every kind of December 31 plan.

New Year’s Eve in Pune has quietly levelled up. The city now offers everything from family-friendly hotel celebrations and open-air DJ nights to rooftop parties and late-night clubbing in Koregaon Park and Baner. It’s festive without being frantic, and increasingly, well curated.

If you’re planning to step out on December 31, these new and notable New Year parties in Pune are worth bookmarking early. Take a look:

Family-friendly New Year parties in Pune with food, seating and stay options

The Orchid Pune – Poolside New Year Celebration

Why to attend: Set in an open-air poolside venue, this celebration blends a high-energy Bollywood DJ with ambient lighting and a lavish world-class buffet. With confirmed seating, Jain food options and kids’ zones, it’s one of the most family-friendly New Year parties in the city. Staycation options make it even easier.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm – 12:00 midnight

Location: Poolside, The Orchid Hotel Pune

Cost: Platinum: Rs 9,000 per couple/ Gold: Rs 7,500 per couple/ Kids (5–11 years): Rs 3,500/ Kids below 5 years: Complimentary

Where to book: +91 8956736151 / 8484970516

Sayaji Hotel Pune – Bollywood New Year Bash

Why to attend: A vibrant celebration zone filled with music, dance and high-energy entertainment. Expect peppy Bollywood beats, a buzzing dance floor and indulgent food and drinks. Guests can choose between two distinct experiences, making this a lively, all-out New Year celebration.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 7:00 pm onwards

Location: Sayaji Hotel, Wakad, Pune

Cost: À la carte

Where to book: +91 91756 06196 / 93722 67401

Rooftop and luxury New Year events in Pune for groups and party lovers

Asilo – The Westin Pune Koregaon Park

Why to attend: A sky-high New Year party with serious energy. DJs and live percussionists set the mood as guests dance under the open sky. The cabana option makes this a strong pick for groups who want a private but lively celebration.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm – 1:00 am

Location: Asilo, The Westin Pune Koregaon Park

Cost: Rs 8,500++ per person/ Rs 60,000++ per cabana (max 8 guests)

Where to book: +91 70662 00300

Classic Pune New Year parties that never miss

High Spirits Café – Koregaon Park

Why to attend: A Pune New Year classic. Live music, DJs and a crowd that stays energetic till late. Less formal, more about dancing and good vibes.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: Evening onwards

Location: Koregaon Park

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow / Venue reservations

Penthouze – Baner

Why to attend: For proper nightclub energy. DJs, laser lights and a dressed-up crowd that comes ready for a loud countdown.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 9:00 pm onwards

Location: Baner

Cost: Rs 3,500 onwards

Where to book: Event platforms / Direct reservation

New Year plans in Pune for food, drinks and chill energy

Toit Pune – Kalyani Nagar

Why to attend: Craft beer, festive menus and a relaxed-but-busy crowd. Ideal if you want food, drinks and music without nightclub chaos.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 7:00 pm onwards

Location: Kalyani Nagar

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

Where to book: Zomato / Direct reservation

The Daily All Day – Koregaon Park

Why to attend: Festive, social and stylish. DJs, cocktails and a crowd that enjoys music and conversation in equal measure.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Location: Koregaon Park

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow / Venue booking

