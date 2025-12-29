New Year party in Goa: Best New Year parties, events and celebrations for December 31, 2025 From beach countdowns to sunrise trance sets, Goa’s New Year parties define the celebration. Here’s a curated guide to the best New Year events in Goa for 2026.

New Year’s Eve in Goa isn’t a single party; it’s an all-night migration. People drift from beaches to clubs, from sundowners to sunrise sets, chasing music, fireworks and that unmistakable feeling that the year ended exactly where it should. It’s louder, longer and far less predictable than most cities, and that’s the appeal.

What works in Goa on December 31 is committing early. Beach parties sell out first, club nights go big on DJs and production, and traffic can decide your fate if you plan poorly. Whether you want a barefoot beach countdown or a full-scale club spectacle, these New Year parties in Goa are worth locking in.

New year party options in Goa for 2026

1) Sunburn New Year party 2026 in Goa

Why to attend: Goa’s biggest New Year spectacle. International DJs, massive stages, fireworks and a crowd that comes specifically for the music and the midnight drop.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: Evening onwards

Location: Vagator

Cost: Rs 4,000 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow / Sunburn website

2) New Year party at Tito’s, Baga

Why to attend: Classic Goa chaos. Loud music, packed dance floors, confetti moments and a crowd that wants the countdown loud and unapologetic.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 9:00 pm onwards

Location: Baga

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

Where to book: Direct venue booking / Event platforms

3) Hilltop New Year’s Eve in Vagator

Why to attend: For trance lovers and sunrise chasers. Hilltop’s NYE parties are less about midnight and more about dancing till daylight.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: Night onwards

Location: Vagator

Cost: Rs 3,500 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow / Hilltop listings

4) Thalassa New Year’s Eve party in Siolim

Why to attend: Dinner, drinks and fireworks overlooking the water. This one’s festive but relaxed, ideal if you want a celebration without club chaos.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 7:00 pm onwards

Location: Siolim

Cost: Rs 6,000 onwards

Where to book: Restaurant reservations / Event platforms

5) Anjuna beach New Year party at Curlies

Why to attend: Barefoot dancing, beach music, fireworks and a crowd that doesn’t care what time it is. Messy, magical, very Goa.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Location: Anjuna

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Where to book: On-ground tickets / Local listings

6) Club Cubana New Year party

Why to attend: High-energy clubbing with views. DJs, laser lights and a countdown that feels dramatic in the best way.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 9:00 pm onwards

Location: Arpora

Cost: Rs 3,500 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow / Direct reservation

7) NYE Luxury Gala – W Goa / Taj Fort Aguada

Why to attend: Polished hotel celebrations with premium dining, live entertainment and fireworks. Ideal if you want comfort, security and a smooth night.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Location: Vagator / Candolim

Cost: Rs 10,000 onwards

Where to book: Hotel website / Concierge

