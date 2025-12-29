New Year parties in Chandigarh: Where to celebrate December 31, 2025, in style Planning a New Year party in Chandigarh? From Sector 26 clubs to luxury hotel galas, here’s where to celebrate December 31 in style.

New Year’s Eve in Chandigarh has its own rhythm. It’s festive, well-dressed and unhurried, more about good music, decent food and staying out with the right people than chasing the loudest DJ in the room. The city leans into lounge nights, hotel parties and polished clubbing, with Sector 26 doing most of the heavy lifting once the clock edges closer to midnight.

What works here is balance. Some venues go all-in on DJ-led dance floors, others keep things relaxed with live music and dinner-first celebrations. Whether you’re stepping out with friends or planning a slightly dressed-up night, these New Year parties in Chandigarh are worth considering.

New Year parties in Chandigarh to check out this December 31

1) Kitty Su – The Lalit Chandigarh

Why to attend: This is where Chandigarh does glamour. Big DJ sets, a sharply dressed crowd and a nightclub atmosphere that doesn’t lose momentum after midnight.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 9:00 pm onwards

Location: The Lalit, Rajiv Gandhi IT Park

Cost: Rs 4,000 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow / Hotel reservations

2) Playground – Sector 26

Why to attend: High-energy, familiar and packed. Playground’s New Year parties are about dancing, popular playlists and a crowd that knows this is where things peak late at night.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:30 pm onwards

Location: Sector 26

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow / Direct reservation

3) Paara – Sector 26

Why to attend: A slightly more polished club experience. DJs, strong cocktails and a crowd that prefers style without going overboard.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:30 pm onwards

Location: Sector 26

Cost: Rs 3,500 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow / Zomato

4) The Brew Estate – Sector 26

Why to attend: Relaxed, social and easygoing. Craft beer, live music or DJs, and a crowd that likes to settle in early and stay till the countdown.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 7:30 pm onwards

Location: Sector 26

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Where to book: Zomato / Venue reservation

5) New Year’s Eve Gala – JW Marriott Chandigarh

Why to attend: A polished hotel celebration with dinner, live entertainment and a crowd that prefers comfort and conversation over packed dance floors.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Location: Sector 35

Cost: Rs 6,000 onwards

Where to book: Hotel website / Concierge

6) Pyramid Elante

Why to attend: Classic Chandigarh clubbing. Loud music, a full dance floor and a crowd that shows up specifically to party through the countdown.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 9:00 pm onwards

Location: Elante Mall area

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

Where to book: Event platforms / Direct reservation

7) Rooftop New Year Party – Sector 8 / Sector 17

Why to attend: Open-air views, winter cocktails and a calmer vibe compared to Sector 26 clubs. Ideal if you want space, music and conversation.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm – 1:00 am

Location: Sector 8 / Sector 17

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Where to book: District / Venue listings

