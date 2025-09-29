Navratri 8th day 2025: Heartfelt wishes and Goddess Kalaratri photos to share The 8th day of Navratri 2025, observed on September 29, is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri. Share heartfelt wishes in Hindi and English with images of the fierce Goddess.

The eighth day of Navratri 2025, which is actually the 7th Navratra, will be observed with deep devotion and joy by devotees across India on September 29, 2025. This day is traditionally dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri. However, since Chaturthi Tithi spanned two days this Navratri, it has led to the extension of the festival to 10 days instead of the usual 9. Therefore, the eighth day of Navratri 2025, which is the 7th Navratra, is now dedicated to Maa Kalaratri, known for destroying negativity and granting courage.

On this sacred occasion, people share heartfelt wishes and greetings with their family and friends, invoking Maa Durga’s blessings for health, peace, and prosperity.

8th day of Navratri wishes

The eighth day of Navratri is a time to celebrate courage, devotion, and blessings from Maa Durga. Share these warm wishes:

Wishing you strength and peace on the 8th day of Navratri. May Maa Kalaratri protect you from negativity and fear. On Navratri day 8, may your heart be filled with devotion. Wishing you happiness and success this Navratri. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga be with you always. Happy 8th day of Navratri! Celebrate with faith and joy. May this Navratri bring courage and new beginnings. Wishing you love, light, and positivity on day 8. May Maa Kalaratri remove all obstacles from your path. Celebrate the 8th day with devotion and gratitude. Wishing you harmony and peace this Navratri. May your family be blessed with joy and prosperity. On day 8, may Maa Durga shower her blessings on you. Wishing you courage to achieve your dreams. May this Navratri bring happiness to your home. Wishing you health and positivity on day 8. May Maa Kalaratri bless you with wisdom and strength. Happy 8th day of Navratri! Stay blessed and joyful. Wishing you devotion and peace in your heart. May Maa Durga bring harmony to your life. Celebrate day 8 with smiles, prayers, and positivity. May your home be filled with festive joy. Wishing you courage and confidence this Navratri. May Maa Kalaratri protect you from darkness. On Navratri day 8, may blessings surround you. Wishing you endless joy and devotion. May your prayers be answered this Navratri. Wishing you peace and prosperity today and always. Celebrate the spirit of courage on this sacred day. Happy 8th day of Navratri! Let Maa Durga’s love guide you.

Navratri 8th day wishes in Hindi

On the eighth day of Navratri, devotees greet each other with heartfelt wishes in Hindi. Here are some messages you can share:

Navratri ke aathve din ki hardik shubhkamnayein! Maa Kalaratri aapko hamesha sahas pradaan karein. Aathve din Maa Durga ki kripa aap par bani rahe. Navratri day 8 par aapke ghar mein sukh-shanti aaye. Maa aapko dukh se mukti aur prem ka vardaan dein. Aathve din ki shubhkamnayein! Maa Durga raksha karein. Maa Kalaratri ki daya se aap hamesha surakshit raho. Navratri ke is pavitra din par aapke sapne poore ho. Maa aapke parivaar ko sukhi aur samriddhi banayein. Aathve din Maa Durga aapki manokamna poori karein. Navratri day 8 mubarak! Hamesha muskurate raho. Maa ki kripa se aapke ghar mein prakash rahe. Aathve din Maa Durga aapke jeevan ko safal banayein. Shakti aur sahas ka vardaan aapko hamesha mile. Navratri day 8 ki hardik badhaiyaan! Maa Kalaratri aapko har mushkil se bachayein. Aathve din ki shubhkamna! Maa Durga apni daya barsayein. Maa ki kripa se aapke din anandmayi ho. Navratri day 8 par aapko sukh-shanti aur prem mile. Maa aapke hriday ko shuddh aur pavitra banayein. Aathve din Maa Durga aapko anant khushiyaan dein. Navratri ke is din Maa aapka saath hamesha dein. Maa Kalaratri aapki raksha sada karein. Aathve din ki shubhkamnayein! Aapka jeevan mangalmay ho. Maa Durga aapke ghar ko samriddhi se bharein. Navratri day 8 par Maa aapko unnati de. Maa Kalaratri ki daya se aap nirbhay banein. Aathve din Maa Durga aapko vishesh vardaan dein. Navratri ke din 8 par Maa ki shakti aapko mile. Shubh Navratri! Aathve din aapke liye mangalmay ho.

Goddess Kalaratri images

The eighth day of Navratri 2025 is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri, often depicted as fierce, dark-complexioned, and riding a donkey, symbolising destruction of fear and evil. Traditionally, the eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Mahagauri. Here are some images:

The eighth day of Navratri carries deep spiritual meaning. As you celebrate this sacred day, share these heartfelt wishes with your loved ones and seek Maa Durga’s blessings for a happy, harmonious life.