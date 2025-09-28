Navratri 7th day [2025]: Goddess images and heartfelt wishes in Hindi and English Celebrate Navratri 7th day with Maa Katyayani images and heartfelt wishes in Hindi and English. Share divine blessings and devotion with family and friends.

New Delhi:

Navratri 2025 is being celebrated with devotion across India, and each day is dedicated to a different form of Maa Durga. On the 7th day, devotees are worshipping Maa Katyayani, who is believed to bless her followers with courage, prosperity, and marital harmony.

Usually, Maa Kaalratri is worshipped on the seventh day, but this year due to the extension of Chaturthi Tithi, the sequence has shifted, and Maa Katyayani is honoured on day seven.

On this auspicious day, people share heartfelt wishes and images to spread blessings and joy. Below, you will find Navratri 7th day wishes, Maa Katyayani images, and greetings that you can send to loved ones.

Maa Katyayani wishes

May Maa Katyayani bless you with courage, peace and prosperity. On Navratri 7th day, may Maa Katyayani remove all your troubles. Wishing you divine strength from Maa Katyayani this Navratri. May the blessings of Maa Katyayani bring happiness to your home. May Maa Katyayani fill your life with positivity and light. On this sacred day, may Maa Katyayani guide your path to success. May the lion-riding Goddess protect you from negativity. Wishing you love, joy and prosperity on Navratri 7th day. May Maa Katyayani shower blessings on your family. Celebrate Navratri with devotion and Maa’s divine grace. May Maa Katyayani fulfill your heart’s true desires. Wishing you strength and courage like Goddess Katyayani. May Maa Katyayani always keep you safe and healthy. On Navratri, may Maa’s blessings brighten your life. May the goddess bless you with wisdom and clarity. Wishing you a festive season full of Maa’s grace. May Maa Katyayani bring peace and harmony to your home. May you find inner strength through Maa’s divine blessings. Celebrate Navratri with Maa’s love and guidance. May Maa Katyayani bring success in all your efforts. Wishing you faith, devotion, and Maa’s eternal blessings. May this Navratri bring new opportunities your way. May Maa Katyayani bless your relationships with love. May the divine energy of Maa uplift your spirit. May your prayers reach Maa’s lotus feet. Wishing you a life filled with prosperity and health. May Maa Katyayani grant you courage to face challenges. On Navratri 7th day, may Maa remove your sorrows. May Maa Katyayani guide you on the path of truth. Wishing you devotion, peace, and divine blessings.

Maa Katyayani wishes in Hindi

Maa Katyayani aapko sukh aur samriddhi pradan karein. Navratri ke sath Maa Katyayani aapke jeevan mein khushiyan bhar dein. Maa ke ashirwad se aapke sab sapne poore ho. Maa Katyayani aapko shakti aur sahas pradan karein. Devi aapke ghar mein sukh-shanti ka vaas karein. Maa Katyayani aapko sehatmand aur lambi umar dein. Maa ke charnon mein aapki aradhana safal ho. Navratri ka ye din aapke liye kalyankari ho. Maa Katyayani aapki raksha hamesha karein. Devi aapko dhairya aur vivek se sampann karein. Maa Katyayani aapke dukh dard mita dein. Maa ke ashirwad se aapko safalta mile. Maa Katyayani ke naam se aapka ghar jagmagaye. Devi aapko gyaan aur bhakti se paripurn karein. Maa Katyayani aapke parivaar ko samriddh banayein. Maa ke charnon mein aapko shanti prapt ho. Maa Katyayani ke ashirwad se aap nayi unchaiyaan chhuein. Devi aapki sari manokamnayein poori karein. Maa Katyayani aapke jeevan se andhkaar mita dein. Maa aapko sahas aur atmavishwas dein. Maa Katyayani aapko har kathinai se bachayein. Devi aapke dil ko prem aur daya se bhar dein. Maa Katyayani aapko dhan-dhanya se samriddh karein. Maa ke ashirwad se aapko har sukh prapt ho. Maa Katyayani aapke ghar mein utsav ka mahaul banayein. Devi aapke jeevan ko unnati ki raah par le jayein. Maa Katyayani aapko hriday ki shuddhi pradan karein. Maa ke ashirwad se aapke ghar mein sukh-shanti ho. Maa Katyayani aapki raksha din raat karein. Devi aapko sada dhairya aur sahas pradan karein.

Navratri 7th day wishes in Hindi

Navratri ke 7ve din Maa Katyayani aapko aashirwad dein. Maa Katyayani ki kripa se aapka jeevan safal ho. Navratri 7th day par Maa aapke dukh mita dein. Maa Katyayani aapko sahas aur shakti pradan karein. Is pavitra din Maa aapko gyaan aur bhakti dein. Maa Katyayani aapke ghar mein sukh samriddhi laayein. 7ve din Maa ke ashirwad se aapka jeevan chamke. Maa Katyayani aapko sehat aur shanti dein. Navratri ke 7ve din Maa ki kripa bani rahe. Maa Katyayani aapke parivaar ko raksha dein. Maa Katyayani aapko atmavishwas aur sahas dein. Navratri ka 7va din aapke liye mangalmay ho. Maa Katyayani aapki sari manokamnayein poori karein. Maa Katyayani ke ashirwad se jeevan mein unnati ho. Navratri 7th day par Maa aapko shakti pradan karein. Maa Katyayani aapko prem aur daya se bhar dein. Is din Maa ke ashirwad se aap nayi safalta paayen. Maa Katyayani aapko hriday ki shuddhi dein. Navratri ka 7va din sukh aur shanti laaye. Maa Katyayani aapko har kathinai se bachayein. Maa Katyayani ke ashirwad se ghar mein khushiyan aayein. Navratri ke is pavitra din aapka jeevan kalyankari ho. Maa Katyayani aapko dhan-dhanya se samriddh karein. Maa Katyayani ke ashirwad se safalta prapt ho. Navratri 7th day par Maa aapko roshni se bhar dein. Maa Katyayani aapko vishwas aur himmat pradan karein. Navratri ke din Maa aapko har sukh pradan karein. Maa Katyayani aapke ghar mein prem aur sukh laayein. Maa Katyayani ke ashirwad se dukh door ho. Navratri 7th day aapke liye mangal aur unnati laaye.

Navratri 7th day wishes in English

May Maa Katyayani bless you with love and strength. Wishing you peace and prosperity on Navratri 7th day. May Maa Katyayani remove all negativity from your life. Sending heartfelt wishes on this sacred day of Navratri. May Maa Katyayani bring light and joy to your home. Wishing you divine blessings on Navratri day seven. May the Goddess grant you wisdom and courage. Celebrate Navratri with love and Maa’s grace. May your devotion bring happiness and peace. Wishing you courage and success with Maa’s blessings. May Maa Katyayani guide your path to positivity. On Navratri 7th day, may Maa fulfill your wishes. May the divine Mother bless you with strength. Wishing you joy, health, and prosperity today. May Maa Katyayani bless your family with happiness. Celebrate this day with devotion and love. May your prayers reach Maa’s lotus feet. Wishing you spiritual strength and divine energy. May Maa Katyayani protect you from all harm. May her blessings always shine on you. On Navratri 7th day, may Maa guide your heart. Wishing you positivity, courage, and wisdom. May Maa Katyayani uplift your spirit and soul. Celebrate with love, peace, and devotion. May Maa’s blessings bring harmony to your home. Wishing you growth, health, and strength. May the goddess bless you with inner power. On this day, may Maa grant you courage. May Maa Katyayani fill your life with light. Wishing you a divine and blessed Navratri 7th day.

7th day of Navratri goddess images

Here are some beautiful 7th day of Navratri goddess images of Maa Katyayani you can share to celebrate devotion and blessings with your loved ones.

Maa Katyayani image

Browse and download Maa Katyayani images to share with friends and family on this sacred day of Navratri.

7th day of Navratri images

Celebrate the divine energy of Maa with these Navratri 7th day images that bring festive spirit and positivity to your celebrations.

