Navratri 2025 Garba nights: Top events in Navi Mumbai and Thane This Navratri, Navi Mumbai and Thane light up with Garba and Dandiya nights. From live beats to festive vibes, here are the best events to join in 2025.

Navratri is one of India’s most loved festivals, and the energy of Garba and Dandiya nights makes it even more special. In 2025, Navi Mumbai and Thane are gearing up for some of the grandest celebrations, where music, dance, and devotion come together to create unforgettable nights.

From high-energy beats to colourful venues, these events attract people of all ages, whether seasoned dancers or first-timers. With live performances, festive decor, and a community spirit, Garba and Dandiya nights in Navi Mumbai and Thane promise to be the highlight of Navratri 2025.

Garba and Dandiya nights in Navi Mumbai and Thane

Navrang Garba25 at Marriott Executive Apartments

One of Navi Mumbai’s most awaited events, Navrang Garba25 will be held at Marriott Executive Apartments from September 22 to October 1, 2025, starting each evening at 7:00 PM onwards. Tickets are priced from Rs.500 onwards. Expect a festive ambience with dazzling lights, live beats, and traditional Garba energy.

Raas Rang Thane at Raymond Ground

Raas Rang Thane promises a spectacular Garba experience at Raymond Ground (Thane W) from September 22 to October 1, 2025, beginning at 7:00 PM onwards. With ticket prices starting from Rs.590 onwards, this event blends authentic Garba with modern entertainment for all age groups.

Dandiya Night with Naitik Nagda at Ananta Banquet

For those who love live beats, Dandiya Night with Naitik Nagda is scheduled at Ananta Banquet on September 20, 2025, kicking off at 6:00 PM. Tickets are priced at Rs.1499. Be ready for a high-energy night where dandiya sticks dance to Naitik Nagda’s electrifying rhythms.

Raasleela 2025 by Rotaract Club of Thane Downtown

Celebrate Navratri with a cause at Raasleela 2025, organised by the Rotaract Club of Thane Downtown. The event will be held at Pawar Nagar Play Ground (Thane W) on September 26 and September 27, 2025, starting at 7:00 PM onwards. Tickets are available from Rs.300 onwards. This one blends community spirit, festive dance, and youthful energy.

Garba Raas Dandiya 2025

Bringing modern vibes to tradition, Garba Raas Dandiya 2025 will take place from September 26 to September 28, 2025, starting each evening at 6:00 PM onwards. With tickets priced at Rs.499, the event offers lively music, energetic performances, and non-stop Garba fun.

Quick Highlights: Garba and Dandiya Nights in Navi Mumbai and Thane

Event Venue Date/Time Ticket Price Navrang Garba25 Marriott Executive Apartments: Navi Mumbai From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 7:00 PM onwards From Rs.500 onwards Raas Rang Thane Raymond Ground: Thane (W) From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 7:00 PM onwards From Rs.590 onwards Dandiya Night with Naitik Nagda Ananta Banquet: Thane September 20, 2025/ 6:00 PM Rs.1499 Raasleela2025 Rotaract Club of Thane Downtown Pawar Nagar Play Ground: Thane (W) From September 26, 2025 to September 27, 2025/ 7:00 PM onwards From Rs.300 onwards Garba raas dandiya 2025 Garba raas dandiya 2025 From September 26, 2025 to September 28, 2025/ 6:00 PM onwards Rs.499

