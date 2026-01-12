National Youth Day: What youth means to Indians in their 70s, 60s, 50s, 40s, 30s and 20s On National Youth Day, we got in touch with people across different age groups to understand what youth meant to them when they were young. Their reflections, shaped by time and circumstance, show how ideas of youth shift across generations in India.

New Delhi:

Youth is one of those ideas that changes depending on where you are standing in life. What it meant decades ago is not what it means today. And what feels defining at 20 often looks very different at 70.

Today is National Youth Day, and to mark the occasion, we got in touch with people across age groups to understand what youth meant to them when they were actually young. Their responses reflect the times they grew up in, the choices they made, and the realities that shaped them.

“When I was young, youth was about understanding boundaries early. What was allowed. What was not. We did not see it as a time for enjoyment. It was about getting ready for marriage, family life, and responsibility.”

Baldev Raj Sharma, 72

Retired Government School Teacher, Saharanpur

“Youth, as I experienced it, was practical. You focused on stability. A secure job mattered more than passion. Being young meant building a base you could stand on for the rest of life.”

Gulshan Bhatnagar, 63

Retired Bank Employee, Sonepat

“In my youth, being young meant carrying both ambition and pressure. Working felt tough then, because I had to earn and help support my family during a time of financial stress. Many girls were not allowed to work at all, so stepping out was not simple or easy. Looking back now, I realise it was a blessing in disguise. Work gave me independence early, even when it came wrapped in responsibility.”

Vandana Gill, 54

Boutique Owner, Ludhiana

“When I was young, youth felt light. There was effort, yes, but also a sense that things would work out. I enjoyed learning, making mistakes, and slowly figuring out what I was good at. Looking back, my eating habits could have been better and clearer career guidance would have helped. Even so, I have no real regrets. I am happy with where I am, though I know those small things might have made life even better.”

Akshit Mishra, 41

Mechanical Engineer, Gurugram

“Youth, for me, was about paying attention. To language, to conversations, to what was said and what was left unsaid. I spent a lot of time reading and watching, quietly taking things in. Life was simple then. Today, after moving to Delhi-NCR, I feel the pressure more clearly. Back then, I was not chasing speed. I was learning how to see clearly.”

Ritupa Biswas, 33

Editorial Associate, New Delhi

“For me, being young is about asking questions without knowing where they will lead. I am learning a lot through my studies, but also through everyday experiences. Nothing feels final yet, and that is slightly unsettling, but also interesting.”

Anshika Mishra, 21

Psychology Student, Noida

Taken together, these voices show how youth keeps shifting. From duty to ambition. From stability to curiosity. From clarity to uncertainty.