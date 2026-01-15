National Army Day: 5 lesser-known roles of the Indian Army that deserve attention National Army Day is a moment to reflect on the Indian Army’s role beyond warfare. From disaster relief and humanitarian aid to election security, infrastructure building and animal welfare, the Army quietly supports lives, systems and stability across the country, often far from the spotlight.

New Delhi:

National Army Day is one of those dates that quietly carries a lot of weight. Observed every year on 15 January, it marks the day when the Indian Army began being led by an Indian Commander-in-Chief. No fireworks needed. Just reflection, respect, and a moment to pause.

Today isn’t only about borders and battles. It’s also about the many ways the Indian Army shows up for the country when the headlines fade. Some of their most important roles happen far from the frontlines, often without applause.

1. When disaster hits, they move first

Floods, earthquakes, landslides, cyclones. The pattern is familiar. Roads collapse, communication breaks down, panic sets in. And then, quietly, Army columns arrive. From high-altitude rescues to urban evacuations, the Army has repeatedly led large-scale relief and rescue missions across India. Helicopters, engineers, medical teams, divers. All deployed at speed. Often before formal systems fully kick in. It’s fast, disciplined, and deeply human.

2. Helping neighbours when they need it most

The Indian Army doesn’t stop at national emergencies. It has played a key role in humanitarian missions beyond India’s borders, especially in South Asia. Earthquake relief, medical assistance, evacuation support, and logistics help have been extended to neighbouring countries during crises. These missions are not about strategy or optics. They’re about stabilising lives when systems are overwhelmed. Aid first. Questions later.

3. Standing guard during democracy’s biggest exercise

India’s elections are massive. Remote villages, sensitive regions, long queues, high stakes. During national and state polls, Army personnel are often deployed to support civil authorities. Their presence ensures calm, fairness, and safety where tensions might otherwise spill over. It’s a quiet duty, carried out with restraint. No slogans. Just professionalism.

4. Building roads where maps once ended

Many of the roads, bridges, and airstrips in India’s most remote regions exist because the Army helped build them. Through specialised engineering and infrastructure support, inaccessible terrain has slowly been opened up. These projects don’t just help defence movement. They connect villages, improve access to healthcare, and bring isolated communities closer to the rest of the country. Progress, laid layer by layer.

5. Caring for animals when humans aren’t the only victims

In disaster zones and remote areas, the Army has also run veterinary and animal-health camps. Livestock often means survival for families, and saving animals can save livelihoods. These efforts may not make headlines, but they matter deeply on the ground. It’s service, extended beyond the obvious.

National Army Day isn’t just about salutes and ceremonies. It’s about recognising steady service, quiet strength, and duty done without noise.