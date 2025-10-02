Mysore Dasara 2025: Date, timings, procession details and festival guide Mysore Dasara 2025 on 2 October brings rituals, Vijayadashami muhurat and the world-famous Jumbo Savari procession. Explore timings and festival highlights.

New Delhi:

Mysore Dasara 2025 will be celebrated on Thursday, October 2, 2025. The festival is held on the tenth day of Navratri (Vijayadashami), which symbolises the victory of good over evil. For centuries, Mysore has been the heart of this celebration, drawing lakhs of visitors from across India and the world.

The highlight of the day is the grand Dasara procession, known as Jumbo Savari, where the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari is carried on a golden howdah placed on a decorated elephant.

Mysore Dasara 2025 timings and Vijayadashami muhurat

According to the Panchang, these are the important timings for Mysore Dasara in 2025:

Dasara Vijaya Muhurat: 14:13 to 15:01 (48 minutes)

14:13 to 15:01 (48 minutes) Aparahna Time: 13:25 to 15:49 (2 hours 24 minutes)

13:25 to 15:49 (2 hours 24 minutes) Dashami Tithi Begins: 19:01 on 1 October 2025

19:01 on 1 October 2025 Dashami Tithi Ends: 19:10 on 2 October 2025

These muhurats are considered highly auspicious for Vijayadashami rituals and processions, making it the most significant day of the ten-day Mysore Dasara festival.

History and significance of Dasara in Mysore

The origins of Mysore Dasara are traced back to the Vijayanagara Empire. Later, the Wodeyar dynasty, who ruled the Kingdom of Mysore for over five centuries, added even more splendour, making it one of the most celebrated festivals in India.

The spiritual significance of the festival comes from the legend of Mahishasura, the buffalo demon who once ruled the region. According to mythology, the Devas combined their energies to create Goddess Durga, who fought Mahishasura for nine nights and finally killed him on the tenth day. i.e. Vijayadashami. This legendary battle is believed to have taken place at Chamundi Hills, where the temple of Chamundeshwari Devi now stands. Even today, a statue of Mahishasura can be seen near the temple, reminding devotees of the victory of good over evil.

During the festival, the Mysore Palace is illuminated with nearly 100,000 bulbs, turning it into a glowing jewel visible from afar. Cultural performances, fairs, and rituals bring alive the city’s royal and spiritual legacy, attracting lakhs of visitors each year.

Mysore Dasara festival highlights and Jumbo Savari procession

The Jumbo Savari procession is the centrepiece of Mysore Dasara. On Vijayadashami, a beautifully decorated elephant carries the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in a golden howdah weighing nearly 750 kilograms.

The procession begins at Mysore Palace.

It stretches for about 5 kilometres, featuring tableaux, traditional dance troupes, music bands, caparisoned elephants, horses and camels.

It concludes at Bannimantapa, where the sacred Banni/Shami tree is worshipped.

The atmosphere is electric, with lakhs of devotees and tourists lining the streets to witness this spectacular event.

Rituals, puja vidhi and traditions of Mysore Dussehra

The rituals of Mysore Dasara are rooted in devotion and symbolism:

Chamundi Hill Worship: The festival begins with special pujas to Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hill.

The festival begins with special pujas to Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hill. Royal Durbar: The Wodeyar family holds a traditional durbar inside Mysore Palace, where the king symbolically sits on the golden throne.

The Wodeyar family holds a traditional durbar inside Mysore Palace, where the king symbolically sits on the golden throne. Cultural Programs: Music, dance, folk art, and wrestling competitions are organised across the city during the ten-day festival.

Music, dance, folk art, and wrestling competitions are organised across the city during the ten-day festival. Banni Tree Worship: The Banni tree, symbol of victory and strength, is worshipped at the conclusion of the Jumbo Savari.

These traditions reflect the rich blend of devotion, heritage, and cultural pride that make Mysore Dasara unique.

How Mysore Dasara 2025 will be celebrated

In 2025, Mysore Dasara is expected to attract even larger crowds. The Karnataka government and Mysore Palace authorities organise elaborate events, ensuring safety, cultural performances, and spectacular lighting of the Mysore Palace.

The palace will be illuminated with nearly 100,000 bulbs during the festival, creating a mesmerising sight. Tourist packages, cultural fairs, and handicraft exhibitions will also be held, making it an immersive experience for visitors.

For locals and tourists alike, Mysore Dasara is not just a festival but a celebration of Karnataka’s royal heritage, spirituality, and cultural unity.

FAQs on Mysore Dasara 2025

When is Mysore Dasara 2025 celebrated?

Mysore Dasara 2025 will be celebrated on Thursday, 2 October 2025.

What are the Mysore Dasara 2025 timings?

The Vijayadashami muhurat is from 14:13 to 15:01, while Aparahna time is from 13:25 to 15:49.

What is special about the Mysore Dasara procession?

The famous Jumbo Savari features Goddess Chamundeshwari’s idol carried on a golden howdah atop a decorated elephant, accompanied by tableaux and bands.

Where does the Mysore Dasara procession start and end?

It starts from Mysore Palace and concludes at Bannimantapa, where the Banni tree is worshipped.

Why is Mysore Dasara famous worldwide?

It is renowned for its blend of rituals, royal traditions, cultural programmes, and the spectacular Jumbo Savari procession.