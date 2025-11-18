When is Miss Universe 2025? Full schedule, India timings, and Manika Vishwakarma’s journey Miss Universe 2025 is almost here, and India is rooting for Manika Vishwakarma, a young woman from Rajasthan, bringing confidence, elegance, and fresh ambition to the global stage. Here’s the full schedule, India timings, and what to watch out for on November 21.

The stage is set for one of the most glamorous nights in global pageantry. On November 21, 2025, the 74th edition of the Miss Universe pageant will be held at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Indian hearts are particularly invested this year because Manika Vishwakarma, from Rajasthan, is representing India, bringing with her hope, style, and a fresh story.

If she claims the crown, she’ll become only the fourth Indian woman in history to win.

When is Miss Universe 2025? Full date and India time

Date and Time: November 21, 2025. The event kicks off at 8:00 AM local time in Thailand, which translates to around 6:30 AM IST in India.

Where is Miss Universe 2025 taking place?

Impact Challenger Hall, Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand.

How to watch Miss Universe 2025 in India

Viewers in India can stream the finale live via the official Miss Universe YouTube channel.

Who is India’s Miss Universe 2025 contestant Manika Vishwakarma?

Manika Vishwakarma, a young woman from Rajasthan, secured the Miss Universe India 2025 crown in a competitive final in Jaipur.

Her win sparked excitement because she not only brings glamour, she brings a voice and a presence that resonate with many young Indians who see themselves in her journey.

Why Miss Universe 2025 feels special this year

The Miss Universe pageant often stands for more than evening gowns and glitz: it’s a global stage where culture, confidence, and cause intersect. This year’s theme is “The Power of Love” — suggesting the importance of inclusivity, compassion, and genuine connection.

For India, the stakes feel higher: following past wins by the likes of Harnaaz Sandhu, Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen, the nation is eager for another moment in the spotlight.

What to watch for during the Miss Universe finale

The Opening & Gown Segments: These define first impressions, and Manika’s preparation could shine through.

These define first impressions, and Manika’s preparation could shine through. The Final Question Round: In past editions, this has been the turning point, the moment when contestants show who they are beyond the sash. Manika’s authenticity may be a key.

In past editions, this has been the turning point, the moment when contestants show who they are beyond the sash. Manika’s authenticity may be a key. The Crown Moment: As three Indian women have already lifted the Miss Universe trophy, everyone will be watching to see if history repeats.

What Manika Vishwakarma’s participation means for India

Even beyond whether Manika wins, her presence is meaningful. It signals how Indian pageants and the women from them are evolving: combining style with substance, representation with ambition. Young girls watching will see someone who looks and speaks like they might, stepping confidently onto a global stage.

