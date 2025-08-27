Micchami Dukkadam quotes, wishes, status and messages for Paryushan 2025 Micchami Dukkadam 2025 is a time to seek forgiveness and spread love. Explore top quotes, messages, wishes, videos & images in Hindi, Gujarati & English.



Micchami Dukkadam is one of the most important phrases in Jain culture, especially observed during Paryushan Parva. The words mean “may all the wrongdoings committed knowingly or unknowingly be forgiven”. It is a day of seeking and giving forgiveness, spreading peace, and starting afresh with a clean heart.

In 2025, Micchami Dukkadam will be observed at the end of Paryushan 2025, when Jains across the world share messages, quotes, and wishes with friends, family, and colleagues. From heartfelt quotes in English and Hindi to images, videos, and social media status updates, here are the best Micchami Dukkadam 2025 wishes to share.

Micchami Dukkadam quotes

The phrase ‘Micchami Dukkadam’ carries deep spiritual meaning. Here are some thoughtful quotes:

To forgive is divine, to seek forgiveness is Micchami Dukkadam. Peace begins when forgiveness flows. Micchami Dukkadam reminds us that no ego is bigger than love. Forgiveness is the highest form of strength. With Micchami Dukkadam, hearts heal and bonds grow stronger. Micchami Dukkadam is not just words, it is a way of life. Asking forgiveness makes the soul lighter. True happiness lies in letting go. Micchami Dukkadam – a reminder that compassion wins over anger. Forgiveness is the seed of peace. Ego breaks, love wins – that’s Micchami Dukkadam. A heart that forgives is a heart at peace. Every apology heals two souls. Micchami Dukkadam is the festival of inner purity. Forgive, forget, move forward. A soul without forgiveness is incomplete. Micchami Dukkadam – words that unite families. Forgiveness is the greatest gift to yourself. To say Micchami Dukkadam is to embrace humanity. A forgiving heart is the path to moksha.

Micchami Dukkadam quotes in Hindi

Here are heartfelt Micchami Dukkadam quotes in Hindi.

“Micchami Dukkadam – jo bhi bhool hui ho, maaf karna.” “Meri taraf se sabhi ko vinamr kshama yachna.” “Maine agar kabhi dukh diya ho, dil se kshama chahta hoon.” “Micchami Dukkadam – dosti aur rishton ko aur mazboot banata hai.” “Jo bhi galti hui ho, use maaf kar dijiye.” “Zindagi chhoti hai, narazgi chhod dijiye.” “Micchami Dukkadam – prem aur daya ka sandesh hai.” “Har rishta sirf ek shabd se sudhar sakta hai – kshama.” “Micchami Dukkadam – bhool chuk maaf.” “Kshama karna sabse bada daan hai.” “Micchami Dukkadam – bhavnao ka utsav.” “Dosti aur pyaar tabhi tikte hain jab hum maaf karte hain.” “Meri taraf se sabhi ko Micchami Dukkadam.” “Micchami Dukkadam – jeevan ko halka banata hai.” “Rishte me mithas laata hai – Micchami Dukkadam.” “Jo hua bhool jaiye, naye safar ki shuruaat kijiye.” “Micchami Dukkadam – shuddh dil ka prateek hai.” “Har galti kshama yogya hai.” “Micchami Dukkadam – aatma ki shanti ka marg hai.” “Sabhi se maafi maangta hoon – Micchami Dukkadam.”

Micchami Dukkadam video

Devotees also share videos on WhatsApp and social media.

Michhami Dukkadam message in Hindi

Here are some short messages in Hindi:

“Micchami Dukkadam! Jo bhi bhool chuk hui ho, maaf kijiye.” “Dil se maafi chahta hoon, Micchami Dukkadam.” “Bhool chuk maaf, Micchami Dukkadam.” “Micchami Dukkadam – rishton ko naye rang deta hai.” “Maafi se bada daan koi nahi.” “Aaj sabhi se Micchami Dukkadam kehta hoon.” “Jo bhi krodh ya bhool hui ho, maaf kar dijiye.” “Micchami Dukkadam – prem aur daya ka utsav.” “Har narazgi ko door karke, Micchami Dukkadam.” “Micchami Dukkadam – jeevan ko sukhmay banata hai.” Micchami Dukkadam status People share status updates on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. Some examples: “Forgive me if I ever hurt you – Micchami Dukkadam 2025.” “Micchami Dukkadam A day of forgiveness.” “Bhool chuk maaf – Micchami Dukkadam to all.” “Micchami Dukkadam – spreading peace, love, and forgiveness.” “Let’s start again with a pure heart – Micchami Dukkadam.”

Micchami Dukkadam msg

Short and quick text messages to send:

“Micchami Dukkadam! Please forgive my mistakes.” “Forgive, forget, and smile – Micchami Dukkadam.” “Jo bhi bhool hui, Micchami Dukkadam.” “A small word with deep meaning – Micchami Dukkadam.” “Dil se Micchami Dukkadam.”

Michhami Dukkadam message in Gujarati

Gujarati messages for Micchami Dukkadam are warm and devotional.

“Michhami Dukkadam! Jo koi bhool thay gayi hoy, to maaf karjo.” “Mara taraf thi tamne dil thi Micchami Dukkadam.” “Bhool chuk maaf – Micchami Dukkadam.” “Prem ane daya sathe Micchami Dukkadam.” “Rishte majboot banava maate Micchami Dukkadam.” “Tamara prati mara prem ane Micchami Dukkadam.” “Jo pan dukh aapi hoy, to kshama karjo.” “Michhami Dukkadam – prem no utsav.” “Dil thi Micchami Dukkadam.” “Jeevan ma shanti maate Micchami Dukkadam.”

Micchami Dukkadam post

Social media posts ideas:

“On this Paryushan, I seek forgiveness. Micchami Dukkadam" “Bhool chuk maaf – Micchami Dukkadam 2025.” “Micchami Dukkadam – let’s spread peace today.” “A festival of forgiveness – Micchami Dukkadam.” “Forgiveness connects hearts – Micchami Dukkadam.”

Micchami Dukkadam wishes

Here are 20+ wishes to share with friends and family:

Wishing you peace, love, and forgiveness – Micchami Dukkadam. May your heart always find strength in compassion. On this Micchami Dukkadam, may your life be filled with happiness. Let go of anger, embrace forgiveness – Happy Micchami Dukkadam. Wishing you harmony and joy today and always. Micchami Dukkadam! May forgiveness bring light to your life. On this day, I ask for your forgiveness and blessings. Wishing you purity of soul – Micchami Dukkadam. May forgiveness open doors of prosperity for you. Sending love and peace on Micchami Dukkadam 2025. May your relationships grow stronger through forgiveness. Micchami Dukkadam – wishing you harmony at home and work. May you find inner peace this Paryushan. With folded hands, Micchami Dukkadam to you. Wishing you happiness and clarity – Micchami Dukkadam. Forgive, forget, and begin anew – Micchami Dukkadam. May your soul shine with forgiveness. Micchami Dukkadam – wishing you peace of mind. May this day bring you closer to moksha. Happy Micchami Dukkadam 2025 – forgive and be forgiven.

Micchami Dukkadam image

Micchami Dukkadam 2025 is not just about saying sorry; it is about cleansing the soul, strengthening relationships, and spreading peace. Whether you choose to share quotes, images, videos, or simple heartfelt messages in Hindi, Gujarati, or English, the essence remains the same – forgiveness. This year, celebrate Paryushan by saying “Micchami Dukkadam” with love.