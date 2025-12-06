Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Status, quotes, and images to honour Dr BR Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas marks Dr BR Ambedkar’s passing on 6 December. Here are quotes in English, Marathi and Hindi, status videos, images and the meaning of the day.

New Delhi:

Today is Mahaparinirvan Diwas, a day when we honour Dr BR Ambedkar’s remarkable journey. It was on this day in 1956 that Ambedkar breathed his last. Mahaparinirvan, a term derived from Buddhism, means the highest state of peace achieved after breaking free from the cycle of life and death.

This day is an opportunity for every Indian to reconnect with Babasaheb’s vision of justice, equality, and truthful living. It serves as a quiet reminder that progress is meaningful only when it uplifts everyone.

What is Mahaparinirvan Diwas?

At several places across the country, people gather on this day to reflect on Babasaheb’s teachings. While students spend time reading his writings, elders share stories of his resilience. Discussions are organised by institutions and communities to remind everyone why Ambedkar’s ideas are relevant even today.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas Status

Mahaparinirvan Diwas Quotes

Develop your mind; that is the way into the future. Equality should be practised and not preached. True progress grows from justice. Break all barriers that limit your growth. Education lights the path to freedom. Lift others as you rise. Where prejudice fades, humanity expands. When women are shining, so does society. Reform keeps democracy alive. Stand by truth even in discomfort.

Quotes on Mahaparinirvan Diwas in Marathi

Shika, sangathit vha ani sangharsh kara. Samata naslyas pragati adhuri rahti Manacha vikas mhanje khara vikas Manavtela ladha dene hech seva Dnyan he manusache mahatvache shastr Vichar badla, samaj badlel Stri shakti shivay samaj tikat nahi. Jatipesha manus motha Nyay mhanje pratyekala sam-sandhi Swatantrya mhanje nirbhay jeevan

Mahaparinirvan Diwas Quotes in Hindi

Shiksha hi asli azaadi ka aadhaar hai. Society will progress, only when equality will come first. Vichar badlo, jeevan badal jayega Anyay ke saamne khamoshi bhi apradh hai. The progress of women is the progress of society. Agyaan sabse bada bandhan hai. Loktantra tab jeevit rehta hai jab janata jagruk rahe. Samman har insaan ka janmsiddh adhikar hai. Parivartan hamesha andar se shuru hota hai. Samanta ke bina swatantrata adhuri hai.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas Image

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025

The ideas of Babasaheb continue to breathe life into the conscience of India. His struggle reminds us that equality is not an ideal to be applauded but a duty to be fulfilled day in and day out.