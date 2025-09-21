Mahalaya 2025: Where to tune in and what time to hear Mahishasurmardini on radio Mahalaya 2025 marks the dawn of Devi Paksha. Listen to Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s Mahishasurmardini on All India Radio Kolkata as tradition continues at 4 am.

Mahalaya is the morning when West Bengal wakes up to the sound of the conch and the voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra. This year, the day falls on Sunday, September 21, 2025. It marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha - the sacred fortnight that welcomes Goddess Durga to Earth.

For countless families, Mahalaya is more than a ritual; rather an emotion passed down through generations. At dawn, radios come alive with Mahishasurmardini, the spellbinding programme that blends chants, songs, and storytelling. Even today, people gather in the half-light of early morning, wrapped in shawls, waiting for that familiar baritone that signals Durga Puja has truly begun.

The radio tradition that refuses to fade

The story of Mahishasurmardini goes back to 1931, when All India Radio first presented it. The 90-minute broadcast narrates the creation of Goddess Durga and her battle with Mahishasura. With music by Pankaj Kumar Mallick and devotional songs sung by some of Bengal’s finest voices, it quickly became part of Mahalaya itself.

In its early years, the programme was performed live at the AIR Kolkata studio before dawn. Musicians, singers, and Bhadra himself would arrive freshly bathed, dressed in white, and ready for the morning recital. By 1966, the live format gave way to recorded versions, yet the magic never dimmed. Even today, families from Kolkata to London to New Jersey keep the ritual alive.

Birendra Krishna Bhadra: The voice of Mahalaya

When people think of Mahalaya, they think of Birendra Krishna Bhadra. His deep, commanding recitation of the Chandipath is what gives Mahishasurmardini its soul. So powerful is the association that when AIR tried replacing him in 1976 with a new version featuring superstar Uttam Kumar and legendary singers like Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhonsle, the backlash was immediate. Listeners simply refused to accept anyone else. Within a year, the original was restored, and remains unchallenged to this day.

Bhadra’s narration, woven with voices like Pratima Bandopadhyay, Dwijen Mukhopadhyay, Manabendra Mukhopadhyay, Supriti Ghosh, Shyamal Mitra, Utpala Sen, Tarun Bandopadhyay, and Arati Mukhopadhyay, created a soundscape that feels sacred to Bengalis everywhere.

Mahalaya 2025: When and where to tune in

This year, Mahalaya will be observed on September 21, 2025. As always, Mahishasurmardini will be broadcast at 4 am sharp.

Here’s how you can listen:

All India Radio Kolkata (Akashvani Kolkata) – the traditional broadcast at dawn.

– the traditional broadcast at dawn. All India Radio’s official YouTube channel – for those outside Bengal or abroad.

The recital brings together Sanskrit verses from the Devi Mahatmya, Bengali devotional songs, and orchestral music, creating a powerful invocation of the Goddess.

Why the tradition still matters

Even in an age of smartphones and streaming apps, Mahalaya continues to feel magical. The crackle of the radio, the familiar chants, and the music carry the same weight they did nine decades ago. Elders recall their childhood mornings; children discover the season’s first taste of festivity.

It is more than a programme; it is a cultural memory. Wherever Bengalis may live, the ritual remains the same: wake before sunrise, tune in at 4 am, and let Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s voice announce that Durga Puja has begun.

FAQs on Mahalaya 2025 Radio Broadcast

Q1. What time does Mahalaya start on All India Radio in 2025?

The broadcast will begin at 4 am on September 21, 2025.

Q2. Which radio station airs Mahishasurmardini?

It will be played on All India Radio Kolkata (Akashvani Kolkata).

Q3. Can I listen to Mahalaya online?

Yes, All India Radio will also stream the recital on its official YouTube channel.

Q4. Who is the narrator of Mahalaya’s Mahishasurmardini?

The timeless Chandipath is recited by Birendra Krishna Bhadra.

Q5. Why is Mahalaya important?

It marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the start of Devi Paksha, symbolising the arrival of Goddess Durga and the beginning of Durga Puja festivities.